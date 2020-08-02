Onesimo ""Simon"" Reyes, 91, of Belle Fourche passed away July 30, 2020 at the Hospice House in Rapid City.
Simon was born in LaFeria, TX February 17, 1929 to Juan and Felicita (Bruno) Reyes. His family were migrant workers that traveled throughout the United States. His school days were few and far between. He was a self- taught man and was a whiz when it came to math.
He married Jessie Gonzales, to this union five children were born. Simon was a caregiver when he lived in Michigan. He moved to Belle Fourche in 1990. Simon enjoyed playing cards and listening to music.
He is survived by two sisters, Elvira and Eva of Michigan; a brother, Joe (Lou) Florez of Belle Fourche; his niece and caregiver for the past few years, Amanda Phillips of Belle Fourche; his children, Joe, Jaunita, Yolanda and Jesse; numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Simon Jr.; 3 brothers, Ernie, Robert and Benny.
He requested no services be held. Cards may be sent to the family in care of Kline Funeral Chapel.
