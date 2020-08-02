1/1
Onesimo "Simon" Reyes
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Onesimo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Onesimo ""Simon"" Reyes, 91, of Belle Fourche passed away July 30, 2020 at the Hospice House in Rapid City.

Simon was born in LaFeria, TX February 17, 1929 to Juan and Felicita (Bruno) Reyes. His family were migrant workers that traveled throughout the United States. His school days were few and far between. He was a self- taught man and was a whiz when it came to math.

He married Jessie Gonzales, to this union five children were born. Simon was a caregiver when he lived in Michigan. He moved to Belle Fourche in 1990. Simon enjoyed playing cards and listening to music.

He is survived by two sisters, Elvira and Eva of Michigan; a brother, Joe (Lou) Florez of Belle Fourche; his niece and caregiver for the past few years, Amanda Phillips of Belle Fourche; his children, Joe, Jaunita, Yolanda and Jesse; numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Simon Jr.; 3 brothers, Ernie, Robert and Benny.

He requested no services be held. Cards may be sent to the family in care of Kline Funeral Chapel.

An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kline Funeral Chapel
838 State St
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
(605) 892-3964
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kline Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved