Patsy Jo Bunney, 79, of Aladdin, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Close to Home Hospice House in Gillette, WY following a courageous battle with cancer. As Patsy entered into eternal rest, she was surrounded by her dear family.



Patsy was the oldest of four children born to Floyd and Fern Tanner on July 10, 1940, in Miles City, Montana. As a young girl, Patsy lived in Montana on the Ranch Creek Cattle Ranch; also known as the Johnson Place.



During her school years, Patsy participated in many activities. These activities included cheerleading, chorus, basketball, volleyball, and her favorite, baseball. For a short time, the family lived in California before moving to Broadus, Montana during Patsy's sophomore year of high school. The following year, the family moved to Belle Fourche, South Dakota where as a junior, Patsy attended Belle Fourche High School. This is where she met her beloved husband, Gerald Bunney. Gerald had enlisted in the Army and returned home when his father had a heart attack. Patsy met him at the bus and never let him go. They were married on September 24, 1957.



Immediately following their union, Patsy and Gerald moved to the Bunney family ranch in Aladdin, Wyoming. Together they took over the ranch and started their family. As they built their lives together, they welcomed 5 children, 9 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. Patsy was a wonderful homemaker and even won the homemaker of the year award.



Patsy was a long-time supporter of Ducks Unlimited and received the life time membership award in October 2019. Patsy thoroughly enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening, canning, and cooking. Her hand made blankets, jelly, and ham and beans have been enjoyed by many. Patsy had a very competitive spirit and loved playing card games. She enjoyed being outside and took great pride in her yard. Patsy enjoyed family get-togethers, camping and traveling with Gerald to a variety of dog trials and competitions. She especially loved her family and enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their many activities.



As Patsy was an avid shopper, she loved every holiday and would create Easter baskets, Easter egg hunts and huge Christmas boxes for everyone. Patsy enjoyed life and was always there to brighten the lives of others. She will be missed more than words could ever begin to say.



Patsy will be greatly missed by her husband, Gerald Bunney of Aladdin, WY; brother, Donald Tanner of Bella Vista, CA; daughters, Deelynn Garman of Aladdin, WY and Tina Bunney (Alex Schimp) of Castle Pines, CO; son, Mark (Joanne) Bunney of Gillette, WY; grandchildren, Ashley Stevenson, Justin Sullivan, Brittany Russell, Mo Bunney, Lesley Raber, Lacey Garman, Jeremy Garman, and Lyndee Miller; and 8 great grandchildren.



Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Tanner and Fern Saxton; her brothers, Spike Tanner and Bill Tanner; her daughters, Lorri Bunney and Julie Burkhart; and her grandson, Lincoln Raber.



A funeral liturgy for immediate family only will be held Friday, May 15 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche, SD. Interment will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.



Kline Funeral Chapel will live stream the funeral and publish it to our live streaming site following the funeral for the public to view at your convenience.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Patsy's name to benefit Close to Home Hospice Hospitality House in Gillette, WY. Memorials and condolences may also be sent in care of Kline Funeral Chapel 838 State Street, Belle Fourche, South Dakota, 57717.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store