1/1
Paul Gerhardt Hartmann
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Gerhardt Hartmann was born August 30, 1930 to Albert and Magdalena (Drefs) Hartmann on the Hartmann homestead near Delmont, SD. He attended country school through the 8th grade in Douglas County. He farmed with his father until 1951 when he began serving his country in the United States Air Force as an Aviation Maintenance Technician during the Korean War Era. In 1953, he obtained his GED through the Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1955. Paul returned home to the farm and on August 15, 1956 was united in marriage to Mildred Hogrefe at Zion Lutheran Church in Mitchell, SD. After farming for 31 years and at the age of 56, he enrolled at Colorado Aero Tech and graduated on June 14, 1988 with a degree as an Airframe and Power Plant Mechanic. He worked as a jet engine mechanic with Pratt and Whitney Manufacturing in Middletown, CT until 1989 when he began working for United Airlines in San Francisco, CA. Paul retired in 1996 and moved back to South Dakota. He was an active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church where he served in various positions and sang in the choir. He was also a member of the school board for Lincoln Township and the Thrivent board. He enjoyed building models, taking care of his lawn and airplanes. Paul went to his heavenly home Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home near Armour, SD at the age of 89.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Mildred of Armour; 7 children: Karen (Jeff) Harrison of Taichung, Taiwan; Daniel (Barbara) Hartmann of Sioux Falls, SD; Maurice (Julie) Hartmann of Mitchell; Ronald (Deborah) Hartmann of Colorado Springs, CO; John (Rosa) Hartmann of Prior Lake, MN; David (Joanne) Hartmann of Armour; and Stephanie (Jesse) Kaufman of Sturgis, SD; 19 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and a sisters-in-law, Marion Hartmann and Lois Rather and brother-in-law Ray Hogrefe.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Marvin Hartmann.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Funeral service
10:30 - 11:30 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Koehn Bros Funeral Home
821 Main St
Armour, SD 57313
(605) 724-2370
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Koehn Bros Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved