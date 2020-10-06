On October 2, 2020, Paul Rabe, loving husband, and father passed away at the age of 71. Originally from Denver, Co; he enjoyed living in South Dakota which was most of his adult life.



Paul had a passion for trains, gardening, wood working, and building with his hands. He was very creative with his passions and would often bring lots of enthusiasm to do-it-yourself projects and home remodeling. He also had a fondness for older genre movies, and Jazz music. Paul was known for his quick wit, enduring work-ethic, caring for other people and his bold spirit. He was employed at Coca-Cola Bottling Company for 35 years as a service manager and later at Avera McKennan Hospital.



Paul was preceded in death by his parents; John and Sally Rabe.



He is survived by his wife Julie; his three sons Paul Jr., Bryan, Tim and his daughter Tara, and his siblings: sisters, Leola Tuttle, Judy Hanson and brothers, John Rabe and Bruce Rabe.



A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home.

