Paul Russell Tolly
1935-2020
Paul Russell Tolly, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on June 30, 2020.

Paul was born June 7, 1935, in Temperance, MI to Earl and Reba (Salter) Tolly. After graduating from Bedford High School in 1953, he spent time in the US Navy, primarily fixing airplanes. He was also involved in the Christian ministry, the Navigators, where he met his first wife, Ardys. Paul married Ardys Erikson on August 28, 1965, in Sioux Falls, SD. Together they had three children and made their home in Sioux Falls. Ardys passed away from cancer on May 2, 1982.

Paul had a fulfilling career in the field of heating and air conditioning. He enjoyed working with his hands and taking on the challenge of making things work again. Woodworking was a favorite pastime. He spent many hours in his shop creating; he had a good eye for design.

Paul married Fern Swanson on September 24, 1983. Together they were active members of Central Church in Sioux Falls and were also involved with Bible Study Fellowship for many years. It was a joy for them to watch their blended family grow.

Paul put his trust in Jesus Christ as his personal savior at a young age. His quiet, steady faith continues to be a blessing to his surviving family: wife of 37 years, Fern, Sioux Falls, SD; children, Maggie Rezac, Sioux Falls, SD, Gordy (Lesli) Swanson, Rapid City, SD, Jon (Janell) Tolly, Waconia, MN, Cate Whitley, Sioux Falls, SD, Becky (Kyle) Reinhiller, Harrisburg, SD, Steve (Tamee) Tolly, Sioux Falls, SD; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren: daughter-in-law, Donna Swanson, Rapid City, SD; brother, Neil (Jo) Tolly, Rogers City, MI; sister-in-law, Pauline Tolly, Lambertville, MI.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Ardys; parents, Earl and Reba; son, Stuart Swanson; brother, Art Tolly; sister, Marian Nunn.

Memorials will go to Avera At Home Hospice.

A funeral service will be held 10:00am Friday, July 3, 2020 at Central Church. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 4:00-6:00pm at Central Church in the Oakwood Chapel.www.heritagesfsd.com

Published in KELOLAND on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Central Church
JUL
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Central Church
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 1, 2020
Thinking of my friend Gordy, his mom and family on this day. Pat, Vee and family
Patrick Smith
Friend
