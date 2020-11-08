1/1
Paul Thomas Kneip
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Thomas Kneip, 64, passed away November 6th, 2020, at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD.

Paul was born June 17, 1956 in Lake Preston, SD, to William and Sue (Carter) Kneip. Paul attended Arlington High School. He served in the USMC from 1973-1977. He was proud to have been given a letter of appreciation by the U.S. Navy Commanding Officer for his volunteer work at an orphanage in the Philippines while serving in the Marine Corps.

In 1974 he was united in marriage to Kristen R. Erickson. They were blessed with four sons, Jeremie, Joshua, Andrew and Tyler. Paul worked for many years with his father and family at Kneip Implement in Arlington, SD. He was also a skilled carpenter. He enjoyed hunting, hiking, cross county skiing, canoeing and travelling with his family. He had a special interest in state and national parks, visiting many, especially in the West, throughout his life.

Paul was extremely appreciative of the care team at Ava's House. Paul's family would like to sincerely thank the team for the devoted and exceptional care they provided.

Grateful for having shared his life are: his sons Jeremie (Kari) Kneip, Andrew Kneip and Tyler Kneip; sisters Anne (Dan) Manning, Tricia (Larry) Bierle and Mary Kneip; brothers Mark Kneip and Matt (Rosie) Kneip; and five grandchildren (Conner, Cody, Casey, Dylan & Adeline), as well as many other family & friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Kneip and his parents William Kneip and Sue (Carter) Dahl.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
November 8, 2020
Paul, Tricia, Mom, &amp; Matt
Mark Kneip
Family
November 8, 2020
Mary &amp; Paul
Mark Kneip
Family
November 8, 2020
Paul, Jerome, Anne, &amp; Marlen
Mark Kneip
Family
November 8, 2020
Paul
Mark Kneip
Family
November 8, 2020
Paul, Kris, Jeremiah, &amp; Josh
Mark Kneip
Family
November 8, 2020
Anne, Mark, Paul, &amp; Matt
Mark Kneip
Family
November 8, 2020
Mark, Paul, Anne, Matt, Tricia, &amp; Mary
Mark Kneip
Family
November 7, 2020
So sorry to hear this news. We are keeping you all in our thoughts...
Phil & Vanessa Kneip
Family
November 7, 2020
I am so sorry and feel sick to my stomach. I loved Pauly from a very young age. He was my step brother. I know he is in a much better place now. So sorry to the rest of the family as well.
Mary Ann Hollander
Brother
November 7, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Kevin and Sharon Kneip
Family
November 7, 2020
My 3 brothers, Matt, Paul, and Mark.
Patricia Bierle
Sister
November 7, 2020
Paul and Tricia.
Patricia Bierle
Sister
November 7, 2020
Paul, Mom, Mark, and Matt.
Patricia Bierle
Sister
November 7, 2020
Thinking of the happy times. May Paul rest in peace and his sons and their families know that he was planning on joining family that preceded him to heaven. Especially Josh. Our prayers are with you all. Love
Patricia Bierle
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved