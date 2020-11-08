Paul Thomas Kneip, 64, passed away November 6th, 2020, at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD.



Paul was born June 17, 1956 in Lake Preston, SD, to William and Sue (Carter) Kneip. Paul attended Arlington High School. He served in the USMC from 1973-1977. He was proud to have been given a letter of appreciation by the U.S. Navy Commanding Officer for his volunteer work at an orphanage in the Philippines while serving in the Marine Corps.



In 1974 he was united in marriage to Kristen R. Erickson. They were blessed with four sons, Jeremie, Joshua, Andrew and Tyler. Paul worked for many years with his father and family at Kneip Implement in Arlington, SD. He was also a skilled carpenter. He enjoyed hunting, hiking, cross county skiing, canoeing and travelling with his family. He had a special interest in state and national parks, visiting many, especially in the West, throughout his life.



Paul was extremely appreciative of the care team at Ava's House. Paul's family would like to sincerely thank the team for the devoted and exceptional care they provided.



Grateful for having shared his life are: his sons Jeremie (Kari) Kneip, Andrew Kneip and Tyler Kneip; sisters Anne (Dan) Manning, Tricia (Larry) Bierle and Mary Kneip; brothers Mark Kneip and Matt (Rosie) Kneip; and five grandchildren (Conner, Cody, Casey, Dylan & Adeline), as well as many other family & friends.



Paul was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Kneip and his parents William Kneip and Sue (Carter) Dahl.

