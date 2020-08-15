Pearl Geiken went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 14, 2020. Pearl was born on June 24, 1937 in Martin, SD, the daughter of William and Hilda Roozenboom. Pearl spent her early years living in the Inwood, IA area and attended Larchwood Schools. Pearl went on to attend the Miller Beauty School and became a licensed beautician upon graduation.



Pearl met the love of her life, Dennis Geiken while working at the Diner in the downtown Sunshine Grocery Store. Dennis and Pearl were united in marriage on October 9, 1957. Dennis and Pearl lived in the Sioux Falls area most of their lives and were blessed with three boys, Gary, Doug and Dan.



Pearl was a stay at home mom that ran a small in home daycare for many years, later in life she was a house cleaner and continued that part time well into her seventies. Pearl was a tireless worker who never sat down. She was the first to help out someone in need and would do anything for her family. Pearl accepted Jesus into her life in her thirties and her faith was her guiding light. She was a bible school teacher for many years and spent countless hours visiting shut-ins and delivering meals to those in need. Pearls heart and soul was her family, she was blessed with seven grandchildren which she loved dearly.



Grateful for sharing her life are: her three sons, Gary (Jane), Doug (Shelly), Dan (Missy); seven grandchildren, Brittany, Ashley, Jessica (Dustan), Nick (Meghan), Chelsea (Cameron), Brook, Gunnar; eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Dennis, her parents, and two brothers.



A private family funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church. Her funeral will be live streamed at abidingsavior.church. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store