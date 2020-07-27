1/1
Pearl Marguerite (Vanden Bos) Dyk
1940 - 2020
Pearl Marguerite Dyk, 80, of Platte, SD passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Primrose Retirement Community in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral Services are 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Christian Reformed Church in Platte. Visitation will be held at the church from 1:00 – 2:00 P.M. prior to services on Tuesday. A Committal Service will follow at Platte City Cemetery. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. Social distancing will be practiced; the service will also be live-streamed through the www.plattecrc.org website.

Pearl Marguerite (Vanden Bos) Dyk was born on February 9, 1940 to Ben and Catherine (Weerheim) Vanden Bos at the family home in Platte, SD. She graduated from Platte High School in 1958 and was united in marriage to Clair Dyk on June 3, 1958 at the Platte Christian Reformed Church. Mom's faith in Jesus as our Lord and Savior was central in her life from the age of 18. She trusted Jesus to help with the daily challenges of raising five children along with the unpredictability of farming. Mom's heart was larger than average. She was a giver. She was a server. She was a helper. She loved music because she felt the presence of the Lord through it.

Mom was a member of the Platte Christian Reformed Church and along with serving on many church committees, she willingly served in the role of organist, pianist, and choir director. She loved those moments. She loved her husband. She helped us all whenever we needed it. She understood the blessings of grandkids. She treasured close friendships. Mom will be lovingly remembered.

Mom taught music at the Christian School, accompanying many students during contests, gave piano and organ lessons and even tuned pianos for a bit. She was an excellent seamstress, a gifted embroiderer and loved coaxing her roses into beautiful blooms. She enjoyed gardening and canning, cooking and baking, her children's sports events, Twins games, and completing jigsaw and other puzzles.

Grateful for having shared in Pearl's life: her husband of over 62 years, Clair Dyk of Sioux Falls, SD; five children: Jeff (Jamie) Dyk of Billings, MT, Scott (Beth) Dyk of Williston, ND, Paula (Jon) Edwards of Sioux Falls, SD, Gina (Bruce) Jansen of Pella, IA and Alesia (Bernie) Vande Griend of Sioux Falls, SD; 14 grandchildren: Tyler (Devin) Dyk, Tiffany (Sam) Catlin, Tanner Dyk, Samuel (Jennifer) Dyk, Becky (Bryan) Brock, Bethany (Jason) Wenaas, Abigail Peterson, Jacob Peterson, Ben (Cory) Jansen, Lucas Jansen, Levi Jansen, Brandon Vande Griend, Bailey Vande Griend and Alex Vande Griend; 11 great grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Mellema of Rock Rapids, IA; a brother, Dan (Lori) Vanden Bos of Rapid City, SD; a sister-in-law, Kathy Vanden Bos of Sturgis, MI; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pearl was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Catherine Vanden Bos; a brother, David Vanden Bos; a sister-in-law, Sheila Vanden Bos; and a grandchild, Cody Peterson.

Memorials in Pearl's honor may be directed to: Platte Christian Reformed Church, PO Box 386, Platte, SD 57369 or New Hope Christian Camp, PO Box 52, Platte, SD 57369.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through www.mountfuneralhome.com.

Published in KELOLAND from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Funeral Home
520 S Main St
Platte, SD 57369
(605) 337-3857
