Phyllis Nelson, 68, of Sioux Falls passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 at her home. A memorial service will held on Monday, June 22 at 7 pm at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem. All are welcome to join the service in person or via livestream. Check back for a link on this website at the time of the service.

Phyllis Acheson was born on April 6, 1952 to James and Rosalie (Raap) Acheson in Yankton, SD. She grew up and attended school in Montrose. Phyllis married David Townsend in 1970 and to that union their three children, Todd, Melissa and Ryan were born. She worked at McKennan Hospital as a care flight dispatcher for many years. In 2012 she married the love of her life, Lynn Nelson.

Phyllis is survived by: her children Todd (Brenda) of Canistota, SD, Melissa (Joe) Wager of Sioux Falls, SD and Ryan (Amy) Townsend of Madison, SD; grandchildren, Andrew Townsend, Aaron (Peyton) Townsend , Madison Townsend (Devin), Ava Townsend, Jake (Kaitlin)McInerney, John McInerney, Tim (Trish) Tigert, Tessa Tigert Trevor Tigert; great-grandchildren, Beckett and Bosten Townsend, brother, Larry (Janice) Acheson of Montrose, SD, their children, Crystal,Dustin and BoDean. Last but not least, her fur babies, Henry and Sophie.

Phyllis was preceded in death by husband, Lynn in 2016, her parents, and brother David.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store