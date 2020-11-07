Ralph Scoular, 95, passed away on Thursday November 5, 2020 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD. Ralph was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a salesman and leader at heart. He mentored those in need and was a friend to all.
Ralph James Scoular, Sr. was born January 31, 1925 to Thomas and Ruth Scoular in Lemmon, SD. Ralph graduated from Lemmon High School and in 1942, at the age of 18; he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served in World War II. On November 12, 1945 Ralph was united in marriage to the love of his life, Hazel. They shared a 70+ year journey together before Hazel's passing in 2015.
Ralph embarked on his business trek which included a wide array of talents. In the late 1940's, he went to work for Charlie Iseman. Then, in 1982 Ralph purchased Iseman Mobile Homes. This leap of faith resulted in a lifelong successful business journey.
Ralph was active in First United Methodist Church, Shrine, Masonic Lodge, and Scottish Rite. He was also inducted to the National RV/MH Hall of Fame in 1998. Locally, Ralph supported the Arc of Dreams. His hobbies included: weekends to Lake Campbell, golf, bridge, socializing, family, and always making a sale.
Grateful for having shared his life are his sons: Jim (Ann) Scoular, Bill (Ching) Scoular; grandchildren: Jamie (Sarah) Scoular, Jeff (Libby) Scoular, Jennifer Bryant, Jacqui (Rob) Meadors; ten great-grandchildren; one brother Gene (Barbara) Scoular, and one sister Marlene (Jim) Uhrig. He was preceded in death by his wife Hazel, his parents, two sisters, and two brothers.
His memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church, 401 S. Spring Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104, and live-streamed at www.sfumc.org
Family and friends attending the service are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with family present. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church Foundation 401 S. Spring Avenue, Sioux Falls SD 57104.