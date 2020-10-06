Ralph Philip Dertien, 84, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Platte, SD, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at Edgewood Assisted Living Memory Care in Sioux Falls, SD. A joint Funeral Mass for Ralph and his wife, Doris is 10:00 A.M. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Platte. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at Platte City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Mount Funeral Home, Platte from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 with a 6:45 P.M. Rosary and 7:00 P.M. Wake Service. Social distancing will be practiced. The services will also be live-streamed.
Ralph Philip Dertien was born on August 1, 1936 to Emmo and Mildred (Kubal) Dertien in Platte, SD. He grew up on the family farm, attended Darlington Grade School and farmed with his dad until his marriage.
On April 28, 1962 Ralph married Doris Mae Verba at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Lake Andes, SD. He formed a partnership farming operation with John L. Johnson west of Platte, SD from April of 1962 until January of 1968 and then purchased his farm 11 miles west of Platte, farming until his retirement. Farming was Ralph's passion.
He joined the Army National Guard in 1957 and retired in 1980 as a Captain. Ralph loved Vegas and purchased a home in 1991 spending every winter there until 2012. While there he enjoyed eating out every day which included his favorite meal of prime rib, playing bingo and hitting the slots hoping for a big jack pot. Ralph's other hobbies included antique cars, trucks and tractors, playing pitch and he was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed NASCAR and the Rodeo. He never went anywhere without his beloved dog, Bud.
Grateful for having shared in Ralph's life: his wife of over 58 years, Doris Dertien of Sioux Falls, SD; his three children: Mike (Darla) Dertien of Sioux Falls, SD, Donna Dertien of Las Vegas, NV and Curtis (Deanna) Dertien of Platte, SD; five grandchildren: Thomey Dertien (Destiny Zoss), Brooklyn Dertien and Levi Dertien all of Sioux Falls SD, Denise Dertien of Williamsburg, VA and Rick Dertien of Platte, SD; two great-grandchildren: Bentley Dertien and Polly Dertien both of Sioux Falls SD; two sisters: Sandy Breukelman of Green Bay, WI and Dolly Kooima of Spirit Lake, IA; two brothers-in-law: Ted (Joan) Verba of Plainfield, CT and Steve (Marlys) Verba of Sterling, AK; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Ralph was preceded in death by: his parents, Emmo and Mildred Dertien; a brother, Gary Dertien; two sisters: Helen Dertien and Maxine Dertien; his parents-in-law, Tony Verba and Dorothy (Verba) Carda; and a brother-in-law, Jack Kooima.
