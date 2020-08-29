1/1
Randy Lee Olson
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy Lee Olson, 61, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital.

Randy was a long time employee at Avera McKennan Hospital.

Survivors include his children, Jason, Amanda (Lee Loneman), Tom, Dustin (Meg Anderson) Chasidy, Jordan; siblings, Cindy (Randy Lambert) and Terry (Jeannette) Olson; six grandchildren, Autumn, Hayley, Cody, Olivia, Robbie, Kadan; and special friend, Sandra Weekly and children, Rosa, Alexia and Harmony.

Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Monday, August 31, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation with family present will begin at 12:00PM. Due to COVID 19, the family asks that masks be worn and social distancing honored.www.heritagesfsd.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
12:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
15 entries
August 29, 2020
Rest in Peace friend.
God rest his soul and offer comfort to his family and friends.
Sad Day.
James McLaughlin
Coworker
August 28, 2020
Im going miss you randy Olson you where like a step father to me . My prayers go out to my mother sandra Weekley and randy olson family
Vernon Grandpre
Friend
August 28, 2020
I'm so sorry for the lost of a great man and condolences to the Olson family and my sister
Victoria Herron
Family
August 28, 2020
One of the most genuine, humble, and sincere humans that I have ever known. It hurts to be without him, but I am grateful to have known him.
Rest in peace, brother.
Jason Bevers
Coworker
August 28, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Randy. Wishing the family peace and strength during this time. I got to know Randy while at work. Randy was so kind and friendly to all. He put others first before himself. Randy never said no, he always helped PACU get whatever equipment we needed for the patients. I’m so glad I got to know Randy for many years. A great guy. RIP
DuaneButhe
DuaneButhe
Friend
August 28, 2020
I love you so much and I will miss you dearly you meant the world to me and the girls and god took you to soon from us I was looking forward to marrying you I'm not saying goodbye I will see you again
Sandra WEEKLy
Significant_other
August 28, 2020
I saw randy pretty much every day at Avera McKennan. Loved chatting with him. He was so dependable and helpful in his job, and just a good guy. I'm going to miss seeing him and talking with him. He will be missed.
kyle hodge
Coworker
August 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kevin Wikle
Coworker
August 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow I worked with Randy In Housekeeping for many year's Randy and I had so many talk's about just about anything We laughed and had fun but got our work done Randy would always say Joyce thanks for listening Rest in peace my Dear friend God Bless Joyce Rodman
Joyce Rodman
Friend
August 27, 2020
Oh Randy, I have been at the clinic for the last 5 years. I would still see you occasionally when I would run over to the hospital for lunch. Avera lost a great guy and dedicated employee. RIP Randy.
Rose Leesch
August 27, 2020
I was a RN at McKennan and Randy was always cheerful and helpful! If I needed a certain supply he would hand deliver it. Even when I knew he didn’t feel well he never complained. He certainly lived the Avera beliefs! He will be missed My prayers and sympathy to his family.
Maryl Hatwan
Coworker
August 27, 2020
Enjoyed working with Randy...he often had a smile on his face which always shines a light for those facing darkness. My condolences.
Nathan Krull
Coworker
August 27, 2020
I enjoyed talking to and working with Randy for many years! He will be missed! My condolences and prayers for a dedicated and wonderful friend.
Kristi Beck
Coworker
August 27, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I talked to him frequently at Avera as we've both worked there for many years. Sympathy and prayers to your family.
Kristi Beck
Coworker
August 27, 2020
Randy was amazing. He told it to you straight but was so sweet. He will be missed. I am so glad I got the chance to know him.
Heather Nielsen
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved