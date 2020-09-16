Raymond Irving Jones passed away at home on August 30, 2020. He was born on April 3, 1938 in Volga, South Dakota to Joseph and Cora Jones. As a young boy, he enjoyed playing outside all year long, being a Boy Scout, and going hunting and fishing with his father. He also enjoyed family trips to Fargo, North Dakota, to visit aunts, uncles, and cousins. He attended Volga High School, and graduated in 1956.



Ray spent more than 20 years as a carpenter, building houses, farm buildings, and restoring and remodeling many homes. He also worked for New Zealand Milk Products, Ronning Property Management, Hutchinson Technology, and most recently, Southeastern Behavioral Health until his retirement in 2007.



In 1977 he moved to Sioux Falls and married Donna VanderWoude in September of that year. They spent many summers traveling to Custer, South Dakota where they loved visiting with family and friends and viewing wildlife within Custer State Park. Ray spent many years lovingly caring for Donna, until her death in 2013. One of his most favorite things was taking her on walks to Kuehn Park everyday, where they would watch the ducks and feed the squirrels peanuts.



Ray enjoyed the simple things in life, like watching the Minnesota Vikings, listening to Willie Nelson, doing crossword puzzels, watching polka dancing, bird watching, and sitting out on the patio to view the blue sky and say hello to passing neighbors. He had many friends, and was dedicated to his faith at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.



He is survived by his two stepdaughters, Michelle Slagle of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Deonne VanderWoude of Boulder, Colorado; three step-grandchildren, three great step-grandchildren; and several nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jones, his parents, Joseph and Cora Jones, and sister Evelyn Mehl.



His virtual funeral service will be Friday September 25th at 2 p.m., and broadcast by the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses of Sioux Falls. To view the broadcast, please call 605-937-8487 for participation details. When gathering becomes safer, family and friends plan to have a local celebration of life get together and share memories of our time spent with Ray.

