Rebecca ""Becky"" Faye Heetland passed away on September 10, 2020, after several years of declining health and a quick battle with Covid-19. She was 67 years old.



Becky was born on February 12, 1953, and was adopted by her parents, Harold and Dawn Luinstra. She grew up in May City, IA, along with her older brother, Bob. She graduated from Hartley High School in 1971, then attended Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, MN.



On December 28, 1973, Becky married her former spouse, Ray Heetland, Jr., in May City, IA. Together they welcomed home their son, Josh, by way of adoption in August 1983, and resided in Sioux Falls, SD, where Becky worked as a teacher's assistant at the Crippled Children's Hospital and School.



Becky loved listening to oldies music, especially Elvis, and one of her fondest memories was being able to see him on tour. She was an avid and dedicated Minnesota Vikings fan. In recent years, she had taken up the hobby of painting. She also loved to collect jewelry and watch reruns of Little House on the Prairie.



Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Joshua (Julie) Heetland, Sioux Falls, SD; granddaughter, Gracelyn; brother, Reverend Robert (Donna) Luinstra, Bend, OR; and lifelong best friend, Lynne Kuper, Dell Rapids, SD.



A private family service will be held at a later date.



Memorials and condolences can be sent to Heritage Funeral Home in care of the Heetland family.





