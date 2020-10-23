On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Regan Laura Fox Laughlin, beloved wife, mother, daughter, and friend passed away unexpectedly. Regan was born on July 9, 1974 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to her parents Sandy and Jim Fox.
Regan went to Colorado Tech to receive her Bachelor's in Healthcare Administration. She passionately worked as realtor of Sioux Falls at EXP brokerage. She loved to teach and share her passion for selling houses and delivering excellent service to all of her clients. Many of her clients quickly turned into friends.
Blessed to have shared her life with: her husband, Cullan; her daughters, Haley (Connor) Nerland & Allie Laughlin, mother, Sandy Justus, sisters, Erin Fox & Alyssa Justus, Mother & Father In-Law, Sue & Gary Van Doren, Sisters In-Laws, Amy & Brandi, many cousins, nieces and nephews; her dogs, Sweet Pea, Ella, & Izzy, and many friends.
A funeral mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at St. Marys Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with the family present will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at Heritage Funeral Home. www.heritagesfsd.com.