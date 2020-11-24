1/1
Reid Jaims Wendel
1985-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reid's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reid Wendel died unexpectedly of a sudden medical issue on November 20, 2020, in Sioux Falls. His family remembers him for his quiet nature, his thoughtfulness, his culinary skills, and his sharp wit. Reid had big dreams.

Reid Jaims Wendel's birthday was April 26th. He was born to Rose and Ralph. Reid was an enrolled member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, and he was given an Indian name: Cetan O'kasa (Gliding Hawk). He was a descendent of Chief Asanpi. Growing up, he spent time raising pet ducks, playing baseball, and spending hours in front of the Nintendo system. He graduated from Winner High School, and he earned his bachelor's degree at Colorado Technical University.

He and Kaylene Bultena married on September 15, 2017. They met by chance through work and quickly knew they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. They revelled in teasing one another, and they put thousands of miles on the car driving and talking. Reid taught Kaylene how to cook, and she taught him how to ease up a little.

In January of 2017, their son Warner was born. He and Reid were carbon copies, in the way they looked and acted just the same. They loved playing video games together, pretend wrestling, and going for car rides. When he and Kaylene married, he gained a stepson, Cooper. Reid was a loving parent figure to Cooper, and they enjoyed watching Ninja Turtles together with Warner.

Reid was committed to improving the lives of others. Until his death, Reid was executive director for South Dakota Urban Indian Health. In fall 2020, Reid completed his master's degree in Public Administration from Bellevue University (and finally told his parents he had been working toward it!) He called himself a father, a workaholic, and a future author/politician, in that order.

He read feverishly, and he loved sparring over politics and became active in advocacy. Reid fiercely defended Marilyn Manson as one of the greatest artists of all time. He was a Puma and Mopar fanatic. He loved Star Wars, and he excelled at video gaming. Reid could find the humanity in the villain in any story; he realized they were hurt and misunderstood, and he knew every person had value.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Kaylene; their son, Warner; stepson, Cooper; and his parents, Ralph and Rose Wendel, and niece, McKenna. He leaves behind two brothers, Mark and Drake; a sister, Marisa, and her daughter, Kinsley; an extended family of in-laws; and a close circle of friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents: Victor and Lucille (Roubedeaux) Milk, Wilma Crazy Hawk, and Paul Ralph Epp; and a special aunt, Gladys Roast.

A private celebration of life is set for Tuesday, November 24th at the Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.

The Reid Wendel Memorial Fund is established through Sioux Falls Federal Credit Union to support the young family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Celebration of Life
Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
November 24, 2020
Gone from our sight but never from our hearts. Praying for peace and strength during this difficult time. With sincere sympathy.
Kevin and Gayle Suing
November 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful cousin.We will love you and miss you always.I remember a time before you guys moved away to SF.You worked at Sooper Dooper an my mom had words with another customer and you calmed her down told her come on Auntie its not worth it.She loved that said you kept her out of trouble.RIP REID Fly High.Tell my mommy hello for me an give her an my Dad Orson big hugsan all the rest of our fam up above.
Sherry Roubideaux
Family
November 23, 2020
My heart goes out to the whole family.. prayers & warm wishes to help you through this terrible loss.
Michelle Sund-Enninga
Friend
November 23, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family and friends of Reid Wendel. During your very short time on earth we have repeatedly heard what a warm, sincere, giving, and understanding person you were. We have heard testimony to your proud Native American heritage, your educational accomplishments, and your love for your wife, sons, family, and friends. Our thoughts and prayers to all who will cherish your memory. Pat Howardell and Gary Herbert Hadley, New York

Patricia Howardell
Acquaintance
November 23, 2020
R.I.P REID..luv ya
Violet ROUBIDEAUX
Family
November 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Donald Roubideaux
Family
November 23, 2020
My condolences to the family and friends
Brenda Joiner
Friend
November 23, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family and friends of Reid Wendel. During your very short time on earth we have repeatedly heard what a warm, sincere, giving, and understanding person you were. We have heard testimony to your proud Native American heritage, your educational accomplishments, and your love for your wife, son, family, and friends. Our thoughts and prayers to all who will cherish your memory. Pat Howardell and Gary Herbert Hadley, New York
Patricia Howardell
Acquaintance
November 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Char Green-Maximo
November 23, 2020
I first met Reid when I reached out to SDUIH to partner on the Sioux Falls Native American Day Parade in September of 2019. I learned very quickly how I had made the right decision in doing so, as Reid brought so much energy to our committee. Reid always started off our meetings with jokes and laughter. Over the next year, Reid and I grew close as we shared the same passion for our people and community. He uplifted me as a female Native American leader and not just me but many others. We often had what were suppose to be 5-minute calls turned into an hour call and he would always laugh and apologize. I keep reflecting on how I will move on with my work without him! I know he fueled a fire in each person he met. His vision and work will move through each of us thank you for that Reid!!

Reid was and will continue to be one of the members of our planning committee with the legacy of his support that helped us continue the parade and will live in the hearts of those who were blessed by working with him.

On behalf of the Sioux Falls Native American Day Parade, Wopida Tanka Reid! Journey well our friend! Prayers to his wife, son, and family. Thank you for sharing Reid with us.
Char Green-Maximo
Friend
November 22, 2020
I am so sorry to the friends and family of this very special person. Thank you for sharing him with us at SDUIH. He has left us with quite a legacy and many admirable memories. We will all be thinking of and praying for you. I am so very sorry for this tragic loss. We will be thinking of and praying for you.
Theresa Newcomb
Coworker
November 22, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family and friends of Reid Wendel. During your very short time on earth we have repeatedly heard what a warm, sincere, giving, and understanding person you were. We have heard testimony to your proud Native American heritage, your educational accomplishments, and your love for your wife, son, family, and friends. Our thoughts and prayers to all who will cherish your memory. Pat Howardell and Gary Herbert Hadley, New York
Patricia Howardell
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved