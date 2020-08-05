Rhonda Dee (Wientjes) Thybo, 54 of Belle Fourche, though tough as nails, lost her courageous battle with cancer on August 3, 2020 at the University of Health in Aurora, CO. Rhonda is the beloved wife of Jimmy, and loving mother of Trever, Tate, and Jesse.
Rhonda was born on November 28, 1965 in Mobridge, South Dakota to Calvin and Deleen (Jensen) Wientjes. She moved to Belle Fourche with her family in 1980. She quickly established herself in the community, in particular on the basketball court where she was a force to be reckoned with.
Rhonda had many basketball accomplishments throughout high school. Following high school graduation, Rhonda transferred her basketball skills to BHSU before marrying Jimmy Thybo on March 14, 1992. Her basketball accomplishments include all-conference at the college level.
Rodeo was another family legacy Rhonda loved and excelled at. Besides an avid barrel racer just like her mother and sisters, Rhonda also enjoyed rodeo queen competitions around the state and won many. She achieved many titles while competing in 4-H, Little Britches, and local rodeo competitions. She then continued to excel in rodeo throughout high school. She passed the rodeo passion to her sons, all successful cowboys in their own right. She was their biggest fan, supporting and cheering them on whether it was good or bad, Rhonda always kept things positive.
Rhonda then put the Wientjes trait into operation – working hard, hustling and bustling to bring success to everything she touched. Her successes included operating the Sale Barn Cafe, Harold's Club and perhaps what she was most proud of – she brought the Tri-State Rodeo crowd out of the bar and into the street when she set up a beer tent on the corner of 5th (Main) & 85. She then went on to a successful career with the Eagle Butte Mine.
In addition to Rhonda's husband, Jim and children, Trever, Tate and Jesse, many are left to fill this void cancer created; her sisters, Teri (Paul) of Denver, CO, Toni (Darwin) of Belle Fourche; her brother, Randy (Joan) of Paducah, KY; nephews, Ty, Ryan, Calvin and Kyle, Wacey (Heather), Wade (Jessica), Tyrel (Jamie), Joey, Peter (Zoey) and nieces, Kristen (Jason), Kelly (Dave), Kari (Casey), Dawn (Justin), Ashley, and Teresa, Amanda, Karen and Kathryn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Deleen.
Rhonda's time was cut much too short and the lives she touched are endless! She wouldn't want you to mourn terribly, just live by her example – live your life to the fullest!
There will be a celebration of life on Friday August 7, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Branding Iron Steakhouse in Belle Fourche, SD.
