Rhonda Kaye Smith, 64, passed away at the Avera Heart Hospital on May 22, 2020 after suffering a massive heart attack.



Private family services will be held at a later date.



Rhonda is lovingly remembered by her two sons, Michael (Ada) Jonnasseen and Bobby (Angela) Carlson ; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren with two great grandchildren on the way to be arriving in June, 2020; and two brothers, Kenny and Tim Jonnasseen.



Rhonda will always be remembered for her strong will, loving heart and watching her favorite TCM (Turner Classic black and white movies on her colored TV. :)

