Richard (Dick) Herbert Sewell, 74, of Crooks, SD passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD after battling multiple health issues. Richard was born in Sioux Falls, SD to Harry H. and Sarah (Ellis) Sewell on June 19, 1945.

Richard studied carpentry in college prior to being drafted into the U.S. Army and being called to active duty in Vietnam. Richard served his country proudly earning the Bronze star and Purple Heart. Richard lived the rest of his life as a Disabled American Veteran.

Richard, affectionately known as ""Uncle Dick"", loved children. His many nieces and nephews have fond memories of trips to the Great Plains Zoo and picnics in the park with their uncle.

Richard's passion was big game hunting. Despite his limited mobility, Richard traveled the world in the quest of game, returning with many stories of Canadian bear hunts and African Safaris, along with accumulating one of the most impressive collections of taxidermy in the area. But mostly, Richard shared stories of the people he met and befriended along the way, and cute stories of the kids of those he befriended.

Richard is survived by his brother Harry Jr. and his wife Carolyn of Sioux Falls, SD, numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, as well as extended family who also considered Richard their ""Uncle Dick"".

Richard was preceded in death by his parents Harry H. and Sarah Sewell, and two sisters: Marion (Sewell) Dressler and Sally (Sewell) Schavee.

A celebration of life visitation will be held 11:00-12:00pm Monday, June 29, 2020 Heritage Funeral Home with a service at 12:00 pm. Internment will take place at 1:00pm at Woodlawn Cemetery.

