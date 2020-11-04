Richard LeRoy Gorder, 80, longtime Belle Fourche resident died October 31, 2020 at the Rolling Hills Healthcare in Belle Fourche.
He was born July 14, 1940 in Belle Fourche to Albert and Agnes ""Irene"" (Berglund) Gorder. Richard graduated from Belle Fourche High School in 1959. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1959 and was honorably discharged in 1963.
Some of the places Richard worked at in his lifetime were the Dispatch Center, County Maintenance Department, Belle Fourche Liquor Store and the last few years of his career were spent working for Queen City Motors and Johnson Ford in Spearfish before retiring.
Richard was a member of the AMVETS, Belle Fourche Honor Guard, IOOF Lodge and St. James Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Elsie Gorder; nieces, Gloria (Norman) Landphere, Linda (John) Vilcek and Patti (Jess) Pierce; nephew, Rick Larrabee; great nieces and nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Violet Gorder and Shirley Larrabee; brothers, Russell Gorder and Robert Gorder and foster brother, Howard Lee Robb.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in the IOOF section of Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche. When services are planned the website will be updated and the date will be listed in the local newspapers.
An online guest book and video tribute is available at klinefuneralchapel.com