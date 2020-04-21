|
Sioux Falls, SD-Richard Stocking Dee, 81, passed away April 19, 2020.
Survivors include his wife Teresa Dee, his children, Catharine (Kenneth) Goodwin, Worthing, SD, Anna (John) Van Gorp, Sheldon, IA, Susanna (John) Fife, Chesterfield, VA; Siblings, Steve (Gail) Dee, Loveland, CO, Linda Dee, Seattle, WA, eleven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three daughters, Christina Dee, Paula Dee, Charity Dee Hoffelt and parents, H. Paul & Helen Dee.
A private family service with livestream will be held 11:00a.m. Friday, April 24 at First Methodist Church. The service will be livestreamed at sfumc.org. Interment will be 1:00p.m., Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Rose Hill Memorial Garden Cemetery in Marshalltown, IA.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 21, 2020