Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
401 South Spring Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Rose Hill Memorial Garden Cemetery
Marshalltown, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Dee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Stocking Dee


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Stocking Dee Obituary
Sioux Falls, SD-Richard Stocking Dee, 81, passed away April 19, 2020.

Survivors include his wife Teresa Dee, his children, Catharine (Kenneth) Goodwin, Worthing, SD, Anna (John) Van Gorp, Sheldon, IA, Susanna (John) Fife, Chesterfield, VA; Siblings, Steve (Gail) Dee, Loveland, CO, Linda Dee, Seattle, WA, eleven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three daughters, Christina Dee, Paula Dee, Charity Dee Hoffelt and parents, H. Paul & Helen Dee.

A private family service with livestream will be held 11:00a.m. Friday, April 24 at First Methodist Church. The service will be livestreamed at sfumc.org. Interment will be 1:00p.m., Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Rose Hill Memorial Garden Cemetery in Marshalltown, IA.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -