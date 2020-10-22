1/1
Richard Warren "Dick" Wilson
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Richard (Dick) Warren Wilson, age 69, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020.

Richard was born on July 3, 1951 in Duluth, MN and grew up in the small community of Floodwood, MN. He was the youngest of two siblings and received his college degree from Moorhead State University. Shortly after he graduated, he married Donna Carlson on September 3, 1977. His proudest moments in life were when his two boys, Grant and Garrett were born.

Richard had a lifelong career in the insurance industry and had many stories to share about his work adventures. His dedication to work never superseded his support for his family. Dick was always supportive of family events and being there for those who needed him most.

Joy came from spending time with friends and family. Holidays were his favorite, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. He enjoyed watching and participating in sports with his two sons and playing cribbage with those close to him. He also enjoyed cooking, bowling, being a Stephen Minister, ushering at church, and watching the Twins and Vikings.

Richard is proceeded in death by his father, Oliver, and mother, Ruby Handel. He is survived by his wife, Donna, his two boys Grant and Garrett (Lasandra), granddaughter Harper, sister Barbara, and nephew Matthew (Diane).

Visitation will be at Heritage Funeral Home on 57th and Minnesota on Thursday, October 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and the funeral at Our Savior's Lutheran Church on Friday, October 30th at 1 p.m. Attendees are requested to wear masks and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Our Savior's Stephen Ministries or Our Savior's Lutheran Church Foundation.

A private interment will occur in the spring in Floodwood, MN at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Published in KELOLAND on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 22, 2020
Sending our prayers and sympathies to you Donna & family. Always loved his enormous smile❤
Bruce & Jackie
