1/1
Richard Wayne "Rick" Sturm
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Sturm, 54, passed away peacefully under hospice care on July 19, 2020.

Richard (Rick) Wayne Sturm was born in Sioux Falls, SD on June 1, 1966 to Eugene and Sherrie (Donahue) Sturm.

Rick graduated from Lincoln Senior High in 1984. He spent much of his career working in the flooring industry both in Minneapolis and Sioux Falls. Rick loved music and was a talented guitarist. As a young adult he played lead guitar in a local band, Rapid Fire. Over the years, he played guitar often with friends and family. He also had a knack for drawing.

Rick touched many lives with his quick smile, his clever wit, and his kind heart. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, and friend.

Grateful for having shared Rick's life are his siblings; Roger Hogstad (Lorie), Sioux Falls, SD; Michael Sturm, Sioux Falls, SD; Mark Sturm (Elizabeth), Redwood City, CA; Randy Sturm (Carrie) Sioux Falls, SD; Patrick Sturm (Sioux Falls, SD) and Mary Hofer (Colorado); 4 nieces and nephews; long-time friend Mary Beth Larson; and sons Tori and Taylor. Rick was preceded in death by his parents.

Rick's family invite you to join them to celebrate Rick's life on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 4800 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD. A short service will take place at 3:00 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Service
03:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
July 22, 2020
Randy - so sorry for your loss. May God comfort you and your family at this time. Sure would like to visit with you. Miss seeing you. 331-5647
Jo Pankonin
Friend
July 22, 2020
I am saddened for the loss of this brother and offer my deepest condolences to the Sturm family. Rick was truly a great human being and will always hold a special place in my heart. I will never forget his spirit and friendship.
Joel Pankonin
Friend
July 22, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with you.
May your memories help you through your days to come.
Teresa L Murray (Dunkelberger)
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
To the entire Sturm family:

I am so very sorry to hear of this loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this most difficult time. May all your treasured memories help ease your pain today, and always.
Kris Pearson
July 22, 2020
Very sorry for your loss, will pray for your family.
Jayne Gibson Valnes
Jayne (Gibson) Valnes
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
I'll always remember my times spent back in the days hanging out with Rick. He was always a positive, level headed, upbeat and funny dude. RIP Bro. Thoughts & Prayers to all his family. Peace, Love, and God Bless
Randy Willson
Friend
July 21, 2020
I just want to let you know that Ricky was someone I knew when we were kids. We ran around together in the neighborhood gang. Seeing his picture brings back many good memories of our childhood freedom and fun. I always thought he was so cool - and cute! I’m sorry for all of you who know him and love him today and/or all of his life. I have no doubt he grew up to be a wonderful son, brother, father, uncle, & partner. I’m very sorry for your loss.
Rebecca (Becky) Conradi Bauman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved