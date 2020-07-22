Richard Sturm, 54, passed away peacefully under hospice care on July 19, 2020.



Richard (Rick) Wayne Sturm was born in Sioux Falls, SD on June 1, 1966 to Eugene and Sherrie (Donahue) Sturm.



Rick graduated from Lincoln Senior High in 1984. He spent much of his career working in the flooring industry both in Minneapolis and Sioux Falls. Rick loved music and was a talented guitarist. As a young adult he played lead guitar in a local band, Rapid Fire. Over the years, he played guitar often with friends and family. He also had a knack for drawing.



Rick touched many lives with his quick smile, his clever wit, and his kind heart. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, and friend.



Grateful for having shared Rick's life are his siblings; Roger Hogstad (Lorie), Sioux Falls, SD; Michael Sturm, Sioux Falls, SD; Mark Sturm (Elizabeth), Redwood City, CA; Randy Sturm (Carrie) Sioux Falls, SD; Patrick Sturm (Sioux Falls, SD) and Mary Hofer (Colorado); 4 nieces and nephews; long-time friend Mary Beth Larson; and sons Tori and Taylor. Rick was preceded in death by his parents.



Rick's family invite you to join them to celebrate Rick's life on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 4800 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD. A short service will take place at 3:00 p.m.

