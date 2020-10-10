Rita Ethel Kinney MacFarlane, 93, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away on October 9, 2020, at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House. A private family funeral mass will take place at St. Therese Catholic Church on Monday, October 12, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. A private burial will be in Montrose, SD at St. Patrick's Cemetery. Rita's funeral will be livestreamed on Zoom. Please see the attached link at the bottom of Rita's obituary.Rita was born on November 1, 1926, at McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD to Gene and Ethel (Donovan) Kinney of Salem, SD. She was one of 8 children. She grew up in Southeastern South Dakota and graduated in 1945 from St Mary's Catholic High School, Salem, SD. HS Yearbook Quote: "Rita--the irresistible little Colleen of the senior class. Her fame as an artist is only one of her talents ". She was on the cheerleading and baton squad. Rita was very proud of her Irish heritage and when her DNA came back 100% Irish, she was overjoyed!She loved to listen to Big Band Orchestras and to dance. Dean Martin was her favorite singer. In her early 20's Rita was crowned Queen of the Ball at the Arkota Ballroom in Sioux Falls. She was always a hit at family reunions as she would dance even in her later years.Rita met David Eugene MacFarlane from Montrose, SD at the train depot. Later while attending Pioneer Days in Canistota, SD, Dave proposed atop the ferris wheel. On Jan 28, 1950, they were united in marriage at St Mary's Catholic Church in Salem, SD. This union provided a great love and they had 8 children. Rita and Dave moved often to many different locations in the USA.Rita was a fun loving, sweet person. She was on a bowling league, loved to golf, play bingo and travel. One of her most memorable trips was to Ireland in 1995 with her sister Patricia Knox, brother Bob Kinney and his wife Mary Monica. She told of all the B & B's they stayed in and had such a wonderful time. Another of her favorite trips was to the House on the Rock in Wisconsin.Rita was very loved and will be deeply missed by her children-David (Carolyn) of Council Bluffs, IA; Douglas (Kathleen) of Tea, SD; Denise (Terry) of Sioux Falls, SD; Kathryn (Richard) of Sioux Falls, SD; Julie (Steven) of Spanaway, WA; James of Albuquerque, NM; and Michael of Sioux Falls, SD. She cherished all her 11 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Rita will be especially missed by her only living sibling, Mary Janet Carroll with whom she talked with constantly.She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband David, her son Lance, 6 siblings and their spouses.The MacFarlane family would like to thank the Washington Crossing staff for their kindness and years of care; along with Avera Dougherty Hospice House for their care and comfort.Heritage Funeral Home is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.Topic: Rita's Funeral MassTime: Oct 12, 2020 09:30 AM Central Time (US and Canada)Join Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 913 7610 3838Passcode: 335659