Rita Ethel (Kinney) MacFarlane
1926 - 2020
Rita Ethel Kinney MacFarlane, 93, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away on October 9, 2020, at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House. A private family funeral mass will take place at St. Therese Catholic Church on Monday, October 12, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. A private burial will be in Montrose, SD at St. Patrick's Cemetery. Rita's funeral will be livestreamed on Zoom. Please see the attached link at the bottom of Rita's obituary.

Rita was born on November 1, 1926, at McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD to Gene and Ethel (Donovan) Kinney of Salem, SD. She was one of 8 children. She grew up in Southeastern South Dakota and graduated in 1945 from St Mary's Catholic High School, Salem, SD. HS Yearbook Quote: "Rita--the irresistible little Colleen of the senior class. Her fame as an artist is only one of her talents ". She was on the cheerleading and baton squad. Rita was very proud of her Irish heritage and when her DNA came back 100% Irish, she was overjoyed!

She loved to listen to Big Band Orchestras and to dance. Dean Martin was her favorite singer. In her early 20's Rita was crowned Queen of the Ball at the Arkota Ballroom in Sioux Falls. She was always a hit at family reunions as she would dance even in her later years.

Rita met David Eugene MacFarlane from Montrose, SD at the train depot. Later while attending Pioneer Days in Canistota, SD, Dave proposed atop the ferris wheel. On Jan 28, 1950, they were united in marriage at St Mary's Catholic Church in Salem, SD. This union provided a great love and they had 8 children. Rita and Dave moved often to many different locations in the USA.

Rita was a fun loving, sweet person. She was on a bowling league, loved to golf, play bingo and travel. One of her most memorable trips was to Ireland in 1995 with her sister Patricia Knox, brother Bob Kinney and his wife Mary Monica. She told of all the B & B's they stayed in and had such a wonderful time. Another of her favorite trips was to the House on the Rock in Wisconsin.

Rita was very loved and will be deeply missed by her children-David (Carolyn) of Council Bluffs, IA; Douglas (Kathleen) of Tea, SD; Denise (Terry) of Sioux Falls, SD; Kathryn (Richard) of Sioux Falls, SD; Julie (Steven) of Spanaway, WA; James of Albuquerque, NM; and Michael of Sioux Falls, SD. She cherished all her 11 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Rita will be especially missed by her only living sibling, Mary Janet Carroll with whom she talked with constantly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband David, her son Lance, 6 siblings and their spouses.

The MacFarlane family would like to thank the Washington Crossing staff for their kindness and years of care; along with Avera Dougherty Hospice House for their care and comfort.

Heritage Funeral Home is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Rita's Funeral Mass
Time: Oct 12, 2020 09:30 AM Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/91376103838?pwd=MFNVeW43OTUzNENaZ2RxdjRlMCtmZz09

Meeting ID: 913 7610 3838
Passcode: 335659


Published in KELOLAND on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Memories & Condolences
October 9, 2020
Beautiful Aunt Rita, you were always such a light in my life! Our visits were always so uplifting and filled with lots of giggles! I will miss your kind soul terribly! To your wonderful children, my love, thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Sheila Higgins
Family
October 9, 2020
Aunt Rita was such a beautiful soul, much loved by everyone. Loved chatting with her and hearing so many family stories. She will be missed and remembered with such fondness.
Mary Lemmons
October 9, 2020
I have very fond memories of Aunt Rita. Always a smile and sparkle in her eyes. Our thoughts and prayers are with the whole family.
With sympathy,
Joe and Janet Barthel
Janet Barthel
Family
