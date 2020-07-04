1/1
Robert Allen "Bob" Berntson
1942 - 2020
Robert (Bob) Allen Berntson, age 77 of Vermillion, SD passed away on July 2nd 2020, at the Doughtry Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD with his children Alicia and Vaughn by his side. Bob was diagnosed with MDS just a few weeks prior to his death.

Bob was born on July 24th 1942, to Lester and Helen Berntson and raised in Vermillion, SD. After graduating from Vermillion Senior High School, Bob served in the South Dakota Army National Guard from 1960-1966. He held multiple mechanic and construction jobs, prior to deciding to follow in his father's foot-steps as a farmer.

Bob married Joanne Wirth on June 27th, 1964 and to this union two children were born, Alicia and Vaughn. He later married Jeanne Husat on March 27th, 1981.

Bob enjoyed farming for many years, however his talent of welding, fixing and operating machinery took him West. He worked with a drilling company completing many large-scale road interchange projects in New Mexico, Arizona, California, and Oregon; he also worked in Las Vegas, N.V. where he helped to build the Wynn casino.
Bob made friends wherever he went, and if you were close to him you saw his tender and thoughtful side.

Retirement brought him back to Vermillion where he was able to enjoy his family and earliest friends, long drives in the country, visiting over coffee or a beer and enjoying the benefits of life in a small rural town.

Bob is survived by his sister Mary Lynn Berntson of Vermillion, SD, Alicia (Jeff) Hohn and grandson Conner Allen Hohn of Stevens Point WI, Vaughn Allen (Shannan) Berntson of Clarksville, TN, and special friend Jean Berntson of Vermillion, SD.

He was proceeded in death by his father Lester and mother Helen.
Per Bob's request, no services will be held. His family asks that you please remember him in your own special way.

Published in KELOLAND on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
