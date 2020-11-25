1/1
Robert Allen Scott
1943 - 2020
Robert Allen Scott Obituary

01/31/1943 - 11/20/2020

It is with great sadness and sorrow that the Scott family announces the passing of Bob age 77, November 20, 2020 following a car/pedestrian accident in Sioux Falls. In memory of and celebrating his life by remembering many of his life's activities beginning with growing up on his parents, Harry and Betty Scott, Wilmot SD dairy farm.

He attended the Springdale Township one room country school then graduated from Wilmot HS with honors in 1961 at the top of his class. Along with his two brothers and uncle Raymond, he attended SDSU finishing his bachelor's degree in 3 years in 1964.

Bob then taught high school in Waubay and Brookings before enlisting in the Army during the Viet Nam era. After serving 3 years as a statistician, he retuned to complete his masters degree at Iowa State university and serve as an assistant professor as he continued his studies in plant genetics.

Bob moved to Sioux Falls SD to be near VA services in the 1980s.

In the last decade he did substitute teaching in many high schools in the area.

Bob is survived by his aunt and godmother, RoseAlice Hayes age 94, brother Jim (Liz) in Prescott Valley, AZ and sister, Joyce Van Thomme (Tom) in Lakeville, MN, 2 nephews Nathan Scott and Patrick Eberbach; 3 nieces, Sarah Scott, Stephanie Eberbach McDonnell, and Meghan Scott; and numerous Reyelts, Jude and Hayes cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother Ron who also died recently.

There will be a memorial ceremony at St Mary's cemetery in Wilmot for both Ron and Bob later in 2021.

A memorial has been created by Orris Swayze at the Wilmot public school for Operations. Bob was so dedicated to education as was his father, Harry Scott.

www.heritagesfsd.com

Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 24, 2020
I went to school with Robert in the Springdale #3 country school, He was a very smart guy, kinda quiet if I remember right. So sorry to hear of his passing, My Thoughts and prayers are with Jim and Joyce.
Helen (Wenck)Schauer
