Sioux Falls, SD - Robert James Bruinsma, 78, passed away April 2, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice House.
Robert was born February 14, 1942 in Hull, IA to Sam and Gladys (Boeyink) Bruinsma. He attended Sioux Center High School where he met his best friend and love of his life, Lorna Scheffer. They were united in marriage on March 20, 1964.
Rob and Lorna moved to California after their marriage where Rob worked at BF Goodrich until their return to Sioux Center. When moving back to Sioux Center Rob worked alongside his father trucking and hauling hay later becoming the sole operator of Bruinsma Hay. After retiring Rob and Lorna moved to Sioux Falls, SD where Rob worked for Beal Distributing until his death. Rob enjoyed the many people he met and friendships formed while working this job.
Rob and Lorna were blessed with three daughters, Robin (Mark) Heckerson and daughter, Mikala; Michele (Chris) Gesling and daughter, Avery; Paulette (Craig) Burrell and daughters, Cassidy and Caitlin.
Robert was an avid baseball lover. He played in high school and continued to play into adulthood switching to fastpitch softball throughout his 20's then switching to slow pitch softball which he continued to play into his late 40's. The family enjoyed many weekends at the ballfield cheering on his team.
Robert will be remembered by his family and friends as a honest, hardworking, fun and loving man who also was a proud veteran who served in the Army.
Robert is survived by his spouse, Lorna, daughters, sons-in-law and granddaughters. He is also survived by six of his twelve siblings and their families; brothers, Sam Bruinsma, Joe Bruinsma, Randy Bruinsma and sisters, Alda Severson, Nancy DeBondt, Judi Wilson; and Lorna's brother, Roger Scheffer and his wife, Jan and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Gladys Bruinsma and brothers, Byke, Stan, David, Wayne, Frank and Paul.
Immediate family held a private ceremony. It is requested that cards and memorials be sent to Lorna Bruinsma, 6401 S. Lyncrest Ave. #306, Sioux Falls, SD 57108.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 15, 2020