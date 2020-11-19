Robert Michael Cummings was born September 21, 1955 to Francis and Florann Cummings in Park Rapids, MN.



Mike's life was cut short after his battle with cancer on November 15, 2020 with his family by his side.



Mike was married to Debra Zahn and had two children together, Michael and Mary.



Mike moved from Post Falls Idaho to Sioux Falls, SD in 1992 where he worked part time in the family business known as the Liquor Loft.



In 1994 Mike met his wife Lisa in Sioux Falls and were united in marriage in 1996. Together they shared their life with Lisa's three sons, Andrew, Austin and Ramzi.



Mike started back into the construction business where he had worked for Dick Thurman, S & S Construction and was currently employed with Paradigm Construction.



Mike's favorite things to do in his spare time was to camp, fish, play beanbags and ping pong. Mike also enjoyed spending time with his dogs, Mario, Louie, Marley and Rocco. Most important to him was all of his five children and five grandchildren.



Mike was predeceased in death by his parents and his sister Shirley. He is survived by his wife Lisa, children Michael Cummings (Angie), Mary Krieg (Aaron), Andrew Heglin (Brittany), Austin Salameh (Bailey) and Ramzi Salameh (Tracey), his grandchildren Kylie, Joshua, Sloane, Londyn and Jax, Sister Mary Murray, Brothers Dale Cummings (Shawna), Bill Cummings (Grace), David Cummings (Leslie) and a host of many other relatives along with his best friend Jeremy Lindberg.



A private family service will be held at a later date. A burial will be held in the spring of 2021.

