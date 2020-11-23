Robert Shaff, 69, died on November 21, 2020, at Sanford Hospital due to complication of Covid-19. He was born on December 11, 1950, to Harold and Marlys (Kroger) Shaff. Bob grew up in Sioux Falls, graduating from Washington High School in 1969, Dana College, Blair, NE in 1973 with a BA in History and USD with a Master's Degree in International Studies.



He started his career with the SD Department of Labor and Social Services in the mid 1970's. He worked there for 41 years, retiring in 2017. He was passionate about his work with the TANF program and enjoyed the people he worked with. He traveled the state of SD for his work and met many wonderful people.



He looked forward to his many travels abroad. He worked on family history and was fortunate to visit the home places and countries that the Shaff/Morkvedt and Kroger/Mundt families lived in Germany and Norway. He also spent a lot of time keeping himself up to date on current affairs and politics. He loved a good debate and was eager to see election results.



Robert is preceded in death are his parents and older brother William (Bill). Survivors include sister, Lynda (George) Lee of Lennox; sister-in law, Judy Shaff of Shellsburg, IA; nieces Cindy (John) Fister, Cedar, IA; great nieces Natalie and Evelyn Fiester, Caroline Anderson; great nephews Layne Person, William and Steven Anderson.



A private family memorial service will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on the morning of November 28, 2020. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. A future memorial service will be held at St. John American Lutheran Church.



Memorials can be directed to St John American Lutheran Youth Fund and Feeding South Dakota.

