Robin Edward Pruitt
1960 - 2020
Robin Edward Pruitt passed away on Thursday, September 10th, 2020. Robin, who was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and son, passed at the age of 59. Robin Pruitt was born on September 14th, 1960 to Jerry and Janice Pruitt. Robin grew up in the Tea, SD area and attended Lennox High School where he built many lasting friendships. On April 19th, 1985, Robin married Mary Froke. Together, they had five children.

Robin always had an entrepreneurial spirit that led to him owning many different arcades, laundromats, theaters, and several bars. Most notably of these bars is the Outer Limits in Tea, SD.

Robin will be remembered for his wild and crazy stories and the way he would bring these stories to life while sharing them. He always had an infectious smile and a laugh that was contagious to everyone around him. Robin enjoyed and excelled at pool and golf, winning many tournaments in both of these sports across the state.

Robin is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Pruitt. He is survived by his five children, Jeremy (Marie) Pruitt, CeAnna (Cory) Hartley, Jennifer (Terry) Aberle, Tasha Pruitt, and Joseph Pruitt; his five grandchildren, Izabella Pruitt, Jordan Pruitt, Joseph Pruitt, Lenora Aberle, and Cillian Hartley; his wife Mary Pruitt; his mother Janice Pruitt; and his siblings, Todd (Sara) Pruitt, Tracie Pruitt, Troy (Martee) Pruitt, and honorary brother, Scott Lind.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30AM, Tuesday September 15th, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Home located in Sioux Falls, SD on 57th St and Minnesota Ave. Visitation Services prior to the funeral will be taking place starting at 10AM. www.heritagesfsd.com

Published in KELOLAND on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
September 12, 2020
I'm really sorry about your passing of your love one. I can't b there to express my thoughts to u all as work has me gone. I have you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Ed Breck
Friend
September 12, 2020
Rest In Peace my friend, lots of great memories , lots of great times and friends where made at the Outer Limits, you were always great to sit up at the bar and talk to!!!, Rest In Peace Robin!!!
Ronald Larsen
Friend
September 12, 2020
Rob, I have nothing but laughter and joy in my heart when I think of you. All the many, many times we’ve spent together thruout the years. It was GREAT! I’ll miss visiting with you when I come home. Such special times ~ we sure had fun
Robin ♥
Robin Goeman - Broy
Friend
September 12, 2020
So glad our paths crossed, thanks for the laughs and memories. Rest in peace my friend. Until we meet again.
Terry Pitts
Friend
September 12, 2020
We are deeply saddened by the news of Robin's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

Jason Travis, Jeremy, Trinity Dunkelberger & Terri Murray
Terri Murray
Friend
