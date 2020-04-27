|
Robin Lund Harris, age 60, of Sioux Falls died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice.
Private family services will be being held.
Robin was born on July 1, 1959 to Stephen and Star Marie (Ziegler) Lund in Sioux Falls. She was a devoted wife and mother. Robin enjoyed the outdoors and going for drives. She adored her cat Gizmo. She loved listening to country and 60's music. Robin worked at Dow Rummel VBillage for 18 plus years before her illness.
Grateful for having shared in her life is her husband, John R. Harris; 2 sons, Joseph Harris and Justin Harris; 2 sisters, Michelle Sedelmeier and Heather Lund; 3 brothers, Todd Lund, Shawn (Quin) Lund and Brian (Dawn) Lund; 2 half- brothers, Steve Lund and Cory Lund and several nieces and nephews.
Robin is preceded in death by her father, Stephen Lund; mother, Star Janssen and brother, Robert Janssen.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 27, 2020