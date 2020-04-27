Home

Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Robin Harris
Private
Robin Marie Harris


1959 - 2020
Robin Marie Harris Obituary
Robin Lund Harris, age 60, of Sioux Falls died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice.

Private family services will be being held.

Robin was born on July 1, 1959 to Stephen and Star Marie (Ziegler) Lund in Sioux Falls. She was a devoted wife and mother. Robin enjoyed the outdoors and going for drives. She adored her cat Gizmo. She loved listening to country and 60's music. Robin worked at Dow Rummel VBillage for 18 plus years before her illness.

Grateful for having shared in her life is her husband, John R. Harris; 2 sons, Joseph Harris and Justin Harris; 2 sisters, Michelle Sedelmeier and Heather Lund; 3 brothers, Todd Lund, Shawn (Quin) Lund and Brian (Dawn) Lund; 2 half- brothers, Steve Lund and Cory Lund and several nieces and nephews.

Robin is preceded in death by her father, Stephen Lund; mother, Star Janssen and brother, Robert Janssen.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 27, 2020
