Roger Arpan
1956 - 2020
Roger Arpan, age 63 of Spearfish and Alzada MT, died Friday, July 3rd, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Services will be held 10:30am Friday, July 10th, 2020 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

Visitation will take place at the funeral home 5 to 7pm Thursday, with a 6pm family service for the public.

Interment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery.

Roger Lawrence Arpan was born September 10, 1956 in Belle Fourche. He was the son of Robert Duane and Karen Gay (Hedges) Arpan. Roger grew up on the family ranch near Alzada Montana, where he attended school through the 8th grade. In 1975 he graduated from Carter County High School in Ekalaka MT. Roger graduated from the Vo – Tech school in Helena where he studied computers. Following his graduation, he moved to Phoenix AZ where he worked for Triple A. In 1980 he came home to Alzada, where he worked for the highway department, as well as the Gene Walker farm and ranch and his parent's ranch. For the past several years he has lived in Spearfish.

When Roger was born, he came into the world two months early, weighing 4 pounds, 10 ounces. He was born with Cerebral Palsy and he wasn't given much hope to live a very long life. But God had different plans for Roger. Roger was born with a stubborn will that helped him overcome many obstacles in life, and God gave him purpose in life. He was an overcomer and no matter what the obstacle, Roger had determination to face it head on. He was an example of what it meant to have courage and he taught many people in life that no matter the circumstance, with courage and fight anyone can overcome an obstacle. Roger had a great personality and sense of humor. To know him was to love him, and he knew a lot of people. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Roger is survived by his parents, Robert and Gay Arpan of Alzada MT; brother, Randy (Terry) Arpan of Alzada MT; aunts, Barbara (Dave) Brence of Ekalaka MT, Tam Lyn Hedges of Aladdin WY; nieces and nephews; and his long-time friend, Lucy Estrada of Spearfish. He was preceded in death by his infant sister, Karen Lea; uncle, Chip Hedges; and grandparents, Lawrence and Ellen Arpan and Max and Zelzo Hedges.

Published in KELOLAND on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
JUL
10
Service
10:30 AM
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
715 National Street
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
(605) 892-3320
