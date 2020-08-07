1/1
Roger Dean Basche
1952-2020
Roger Dean Basche, 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center after a courageous battle with renal cancer.

Roger Basche was born in Sioux Falls, SD on November 8, 1952. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1971. After graduating he married his high school sweetheart, Denise Bickett on September 18, 1971.

Roger worked at American Freight and Locke Auto Electric. In 1995, Roger began working for YRC in the customer service department and had just celebrated his 25 year anniversary with YRC.

Roger was very proud of his two children, Chad and Jennifer. He was a fantastic dad and took great pride in being involved in all their events growing up. Roger enjoyed hunting, spending time relaxing in his hot tub and creating stained glass art. As a family, Roger, Denise, Chad and Jennifer loved traveling, cross country skiing, and time on the Missouri River sailing, camping, and fishing. Roger treasured every minute he could spending time on his sailboat Reverie at Yankton, SD. He was great at cheering on his favorite teams the Minnesota Twins, Stampede Hockey and the Green Bay Packers. Roger loved being able to spend time with his beloved grandchildren.

Roger will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend, Denise; son, Chad (Marcy); daughter, Jennifer (Chad) Barrett; grandchildren, Brooklyn and Bayne Basche, Jayla and Kambrynn Barrett. He is also survived by his mother, Dorothy Steibel; three sisters and two brothers.

Memorials can be directed to Peace Lutheran Church, The American Cancer Society for renal cancer research or a charity of your choice.

Visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Funeral service will be on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church with a luncheon to follow.

In an effort of keeping everyone safe and CDC recommendations Roger's family and Peace Lutheran Church requests all guests to wear masks while attending the visitation and service.


Published in KELOLAND on Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
August 7, 2020
Jenn, Carmen let us know about your dad's passing. Our sympathies and prayers go out to you and your family!!
Marilyn Pederson
Friend
August 7, 2020
Denise and Family - we were saddened to hear that Roger had passed. We will miss his quiet kindness, quick wit and talking hockey while sharing a Guinness. Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart.
John & Teresa Frederick
Friend
August 7, 2020
Denise and family - we are saddened to hear of Roger's passing. He is now comfortable and at rest, knowing that he led and good and honorable life. He will always be a part of your life in forever memories. For you and that of many friends. Till we meet again, Roger.
Bob and Linda Christensen
Friend
August 7, 2020
Jenn—our sympathy, thoughts and prayers to you and family on your Dad’s passing. Know we are thinking of you—- I will be in touch—

Jeff
Jeff Herbert
Friend
August 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jan Ordal
Coworker
August 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you.
Bobbi Sheetz-Wilts
Family
August 6, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Carol Blum
August 6, 2020
Denise, Chad, Jen and families, I'm so sorry to hear about your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Love Carol Blum and family
Carol Blum
Family
August 6, 2020
Denise, I am so sorry to hear of the lost of your husband.
Jeanie Forsberg-De Vos
August 6, 2020
Roger was one of our best friends and we will never forget all the good times we enjoyed together with him and Denise sailing and in Sioux Falls. He had a heart of gold and was loved by all his friends and family. So sorry for loss.
Love you
Mark and Sandy Lindersmith
Friend
August 6, 2020
Denise and family, We are so sorry about the loss of Roger. We have so many fond memories of Friday night dinners, boating, burger night and taco night. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
John & Judy Donahue
Friend
August 6, 2020
Denise
My Prayers are with you. Roger will be missed each and every day

Lynn Zwak
Lynn Zwak
Coworker
August 6, 2020
Denise, I am so sad to hear the news of Rogers death. What a great guy. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers. God bless his memory!
Connie English
Friend
