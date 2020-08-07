Roger Dean Basche, 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center after a courageous battle with renal cancer.
Roger Basche was born in Sioux Falls, SD on November 8, 1952. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1971. After graduating he married his high school sweetheart, Denise Bickett on September 18, 1971.
Roger worked at American Freight and Locke Auto Electric. In 1995, Roger began working for YRC in the customer service department and had just celebrated his 25 year anniversary with YRC.
Roger was very proud of his two children, Chad and Jennifer. He was a fantastic dad and took great pride in being involved in all their events growing up. Roger enjoyed hunting, spending time relaxing in his hot tub and creating stained glass art. As a family, Roger, Denise, Chad and Jennifer loved traveling, cross country skiing, and time on the Missouri River sailing, camping, and fishing. Roger treasured every minute he could spending time on his sailboat Reverie at Yankton, SD. He was great at cheering on his favorite teams the Minnesota Twins, Stampede Hockey and the Green Bay Packers. Roger loved being able to spend time with his beloved grandchildren.
Roger will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend, Denise; son, Chad (Marcy); daughter, Jennifer (Chad) Barrett; grandchildren, Brooklyn and Bayne Basche, Jayla and Kambrynn Barrett. He is also survived by his mother, Dorothy Steibel; three sisters and two brothers.
Memorials can be directed to Peace Lutheran Church, The American Cancer Society
for renal cancer research or a charity of your choice
.
Visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Funeral service will be on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church with a luncheon to follow.
In an effort of keeping everyone safe and CDC recommendations Roger's family and Peace Lutheran Church requests all guests to wear masks while attending the visitation and service.