Roger Leroy Lewin, 91, passed away October 1st, 2020 at Edgewood Vista in Sioux Falls.



Roger, son of Henry and Wanda (Tootie) Lewin was born June 30, 1929. He graduated from Humboldt High School in 1947. At the age of 18, Roger survived a near fatal encounter with a tornado while driving a 1938 Ford truck. The truck loaded with cement blocks was hurled several hundred yards then pinning him underneath the chassis.



On April 19,1950, Roger was united in marriage to Pearl Redenius and they had four children. Twyla, Dan, Dixie and Gale. For numerous years, they farmed near Lake Vermillion and Grass Lake in rural Humboldt / Hartford, SD. On February 14, 1992 he was united in marriage to Ardath ""Ardy"" Jandl and they made their home in Sioux Falls, S.D. For several years, Roger was a custodian at Augustana College and Asbury United Methodist Church then retiring in 2011. He enjoyed reading, fishing, bible studies and spending time with family and friends.



Grateful for having shared his life, sister Bonnie Viet; Children; Twyla (Ben) Sorenson, Parker, AZ, Dan (Kathy) Lewin, West Fargo, ND, Dixie (Steve) Mammenga, Parker, AZ, Gale (Rose) Lewin, Boise, ID. Step-children; Thomas (Wanda) Jandl, Hartford, SD, Christal (John) Glenn, Worthing, SD, Richard (Sherylle) Jandl, Canton, SD, Lori (Scott) Farstead, Inwood, IA, Steven Jandl, Rock Rapids, Ia. 17 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ardy, Pearl, brothers Kenneth and Batie.



Visitation with family present will be 1:00-4:00 pm Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 1:00pm Monday, October 12, 2020 at Harford City Cemetery, Hartford, SD.



Due to COVID 19 the family requests mask be worn and social distancing be honored.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store