Obituary of Ronald L. Vanden Berge

Corsica - Ronald L. Vanden Berge, 68, of Corsica passed away suddenly on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Harrison Community Church (north church). Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, at the Harrison Community Church (north church) with burial following in Harrison Cemetery.



Ron was born on October 29, 1951, to Lloyd and Eunice (Vreugdenhil) Vanden Berge of Corsica. He attended rural grade schools and graduated from Corsica High School in 1969. He graduated from South Dakota State University in Brookings with a degree in Ag Business in 1973. He worked for South Dakota Wheatgrowers in Aberdeen, Agland Coop and Albaugh Chemical in Parkston.



He was united in marriage to Judith Plooster on June 5, 1970. To this union two children were born, daughter, Traci, and son, Scott. In 1984, they moved to Corsica and he began farming with his father and brother. They moved to the farm in 1988 where Ron continued his passion for farming and ranching with his family. He enjoyed antiquing and road trips to Nebraska but most of all spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Ron served for many years on the Douglas County Conservation District board and on the Iowa Township board. He was a member of Harrison Community Church in Harrison, SD.



He leaves to mourn his wife Judy; daughter, Traci Noteboom and her husband Chuck of Rapid City and their children, Tyler and Katelynn; son Scott Vanden Berge and his wife Laura of Platte and their children, Kalista, Abigail and Carson; his mother, Eunice Vanden Berge of Corsica; one brother, Elwood Vanden Berge and (Karla) of Corsica; mother-in-law Arlene Plooster of Corsica; sister-in-law Jolene Brosz and (Dan) of Bowman, ND; brother-in-law Todd Plooster (Brenda) of Corsica; sister-in-law Barb Plooster of Custer; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Vanden Berge; father-in-law Arlo Plooster; and brother-in-law Tom Plooster.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store