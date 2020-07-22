1/1
Ronald L. Vanden Berge
1951-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Obituary of Ronald L. Vanden Berge
Corsica - Ronald L. Vanden Berge, 68, of Corsica passed away suddenly on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Harrison Community Church (north church). Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, at the Harrison Community Church (north church) with burial following in Harrison Cemetery.

Ron was born on October 29, 1951, to Lloyd and Eunice (Vreugdenhil) Vanden Berge of Corsica. He attended rural grade schools and graduated from Corsica High School in 1969. He graduated from South Dakota State University in Brookings with a degree in Ag Business in 1973. He worked for South Dakota Wheatgrowers in Aberdeen, Agland Coop and Albaugh Chemical in Parkston.

He was united in marriage to Judith Plooster on June 5, 1970. To this union two children were born, daughter, Traci, and son, Scott. In 1984, they moved to Corsica and he began farming with his father and brother. They moved to the farm in 1988 where Ron continued his passion for farming and ranching with his family. He enjoyed antiquing and road trips to Nebraska but most of all spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Ron served for many years on the Douglas County Conservation District board and on the Iowa Township board. He was a member of Harrison Community Church in Harrison, SD.

He leaves to mourn his wife Judy; daughter, Traci Noteboom and her husband Chuck of Rapid City and their children, Tyler and Katelynn; son Scott Vanden Berge and his wife Laura of Platte and their children, Kalista, Abigail and Carson; his mother, Eunice Vanden Berge of Corsica; one brother, Elwood Vanden Berge and (Karla) of Corsica; mother-in-law Arlene Plooster of Corsica; sister-in-law Jolene Brosz and (Dan) of Bowman, ND; brother-in-law Todd Plooster (Brenda) of Corsica; sister-in-law Barb Plooster of Custer; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Vanden Berge; father-in-law Arlo Plooster; and brother-in-law Tom Plooster.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:30 PM
Harrison Community Church North
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Harrison Community Church North
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Koehn Bros Funeral Home
821 Main St
Armour, SD 57313
(605) 724-2370
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Koehn Bros Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved