Ronald Lloyd ""Ron"" Roberts, age 73 died Sunday, May 31 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls after a long courageous battle with cancer.



Ron was born February 16, 1947 in Mankato, MN, the son of Lloyd and Pearl (Eager) Roberts. Ron graduated from Madison High school in 1965. He graduated from Dakota State University in 1969. Ron worked at the Madison Daily Leader all through high school and college. After college Ron taught high school in Hitchcock, SD for 3 years. After moving to Sioux Falls in 1975, Ron worked at Sioux Printing for 32 years, retiring in 2007.



Ron married Peggy Foley in Madison, SD on August 17, 1968.



Ron enjoyed woodworking, traveling with Peggy, and riding his motorcycle. They traveled to many states on their motorcycle. You could always find Ron drinking a cup of coffee and visiting with his friends.



Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Peggy, Sioux Falls; daughters Amy(Brent) Salem Carver, MN; Sara (Ryan) VanRuler, Sioux Falls; son Dan (Roxie) Roberts, Tea, SD. Grandchildren Luke, Zack and Olivia Salem; Emily and Carter VanRuler; Dylan Kroger, Taylor Briggs, Peyton, Aydan and Nolan Roberts, and one great granddaughter RoseLeigh. Ron is also survived by one sister Roberta(Dallas)Johnson, nephew and niece Andrew and Allison Johnson; an Aunt and Uncle and multiple cousins. Ron will be greatly missed for his fun loving personality and his love for his family.



The family would like to extend their gratitude for the exceptional care that Ron received from the Avera Home Hospice and Dougherty Hospice staff.



Visitation will take place at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m., one hour prior to Ron's Funeral Mass. Ron's funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church followed by a luncheon and burial at St. Michael's Cemetery. Ron's Funeral Mass will be available to watch live streamed on Zoom.

