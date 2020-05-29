Ronald M Butler 85, passed away Wednesday May 27th 2020 at Avera
Medical Center.
Ron was born February 24, 1935 to Herbert and Winona Butler and was raised
in Sioux Falls, SD where he met Juliana Brinkman. They wed on June 3, 1952
and shared 67 years together.
Ron worked for A.L. Greene monument for several years. He took
great pride in designing and personalizing stones. He wanted headstones
that would tell the stories of people's lives. Ron always enjoyed people
and opened The Club LaRon's, a well-known Sioux Falls establishment,
which closed in the early 1980's. Ron then opened LaRon's Sandblasting
where he continued with his love of monument work, and sandblasting
until his retirement in the late 90's, when his son Jay took over the
business. Ron Continued to help Jay until he was unable to, due to
complications of Parkinson's disease.
Ronald was active in baseball throughout his life, not only
playing-he was a 3rd baseman, and pitcher, but also coaching men's and
womens's slow pitch softball, which his daughters, Carrie and Leah
participated in. Ron was also a diehard Steelers Fan.
Ron never complained and continued to enjoy his family.
Happy to have shared his life are: his wife Juliana, daughters Julie
(Bill) Hone; Carrie (Joe) Barnett; Leah (Harlan) Meyer; Ronald (Cheryl)
Butler; Jay (Delea) Butler also his sister Pamela (John) Leonard and his
brother Robert Butler; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren
In lieu of flowers the family requests any gifts to be sent to the
Parkinson's foundation.
Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held for Ron, with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
Heritage Funeral Home is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Ronald Butler funeral service
Time: Jun 1, 2020 01:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/97402328202
Meeting ID: 974 0232
Published in KELOLAND on May 29, 2020.