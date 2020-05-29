Ronald M Butler 85, passed away Wednesday May 27th 2020 at AveraMedical Center.Ron was born February 24, 1935 to Herbert and Winona Butler and was raisedin Sioux Falls, SD where he met Juliana Brinkman. They wed on June 3, 1952and shared 67 years together.Ron worked for A.L. Greene monument for several years. He tookgreat pride in designing and personalizing stones. He wanted headstonesthat would tell the stories of people's lives. Ron always enjoyed peopleand opened The Club LaRon's, a well-known Sioux Falls establishment,which closed in the early 1980's. Ron then opened LaRon's Sandblastingwhere he continued with his love of monument work, and sandblastinguntil his retirement in the late 90's, when his son Jay took over thebusiness. Ron Continued to help Jay until he was unable to, due tocomplications of Parkinson's disease.Ronald was active in baseball throughout his life, not onlyplaying-he was a 3rd baseman, and pitcher, but also coaching men's andwomens's slow pitch softball, which his daughters, Carrie and Leahparticipated in. Ron was also a diehard Steelers Fan.Ron never complained and continued to enjoy his family.Happy to have shared his life are: his wife Juliana, daughters Julie(Bill) Hone; Carrie (Joe) Barnett; Leah (Harlan) Meyer; Ronald (Cheryl)Butler; Jay (Delea) Butler also his sister Pamela (John) Leonard and hisbrother Robert Butler; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildrenIn lieu of flowers the family requests any gifts to be sent to theParkinson's foundation.Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held for Ron, with burial at Mt. Pleasant CemeteryHeritage Funeral Home is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.Topic: Ronald Butler funeral serviceTime: Jun 1, 2020 01:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)Join Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 974 0232