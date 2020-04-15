|
Ronald W. Schock, 66, passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Village due to complications of dementia on April 1, 2020. Ron was born in Huron, SD on July 19, 1953 and was adopted by Wilbert and Mabel Schock. After graduating high school Ronald attended Southeast Votech School and got his degree in electronics and also attended one year of Open Bible College in Des Moines, IA.
In 1981 Ronald started his own business in Sioux Falls, RH Services, which provided heating, AC and appliance repairs and later Ronald worked at Avera McKennan as an HVAC Technician.
Among Ron's many interests were fixing and racing cars, riding motorcycles, ultra- light flying, computers and he could fix almost anything.
Ron had a gentle and happy temperament and enjoyed 40 years with his wife, Sarah, his one true love. Ron loved with all his heart his son, Aaron.
Most of all, he loved praising his Lord Jesus and is now with Him forever.
Ronald is lovingly remembered by his wife; Sarah Schock (Sioux Falls), son; Aaron Schock (Sioux Falls), granddaughter; Madelyn Schock (Aberdeen, SD) mother in law; Doris Ernst (Sioux Falls, SD), brothers in law; Bill Ernst (Minneapolis, MN), Joe Ernst (Sioux Falls, SD), Sister in law; Sally Watton (Baytown, TX), nephew; Gabe (Tiffany) Watton, grandnieces; Riley and Madison, grand-nephew; Jake (Baytown, TX), birth mother; Grace Bryant, (Mobridge, SD), birth siblings; Marilyn Anderson (Sheridan, WY), Luke Power (Las Vegas, NV), and Rose and Wade Bryant (Mobridge, SD), Chris Bryant (Lennox, SD), as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; Wilbert and Mabel, brother-in-law; John Ernst, birth father; Erbie Bryant, three brothers; Erbie Ray, Alan and DuWayne Bryant.
Private family burial will take place in April 2020 in the Pioneer Cemetery, Rural Baltic, SD. A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to Sarah Schock: 3900 S. Terry Ave # 110 Sioux Falls, SD 57106.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 15, 2020