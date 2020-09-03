Rose Schneider, 70, passed away August 31, 2020 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.





Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Central Church. The family invites you to join them for a luncheon following the service.





Grateful for having shared her life with her was her husband Bud for 28 years. Rose loved her LORD and serving Him, was a great American Patriot, Steeler and Alabama Roll Tide fan; all of her family and friends.





She will be greatly missed, her laughter, her smiling face and her go get it done personality.

