Rose Schneider
1949 - 2020
Rose Schneider, 70, passed away August 31, 2020 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.


Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Central Church. The family invites you to join them for a luncheon following the service.


Grateful for having shared her life with her was her husband Bud for 28 years. Rose loved her LORD and serving Him, was a great American Patriot, Steeler and Alabama Roll Tide fan; all of her family and friends.


She will be greatly missed, her laughter, her smiling face and her go get it done personality.

Published in KELOLAND on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Central Church
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
