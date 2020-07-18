Ross Lee Crist, 64, passed away July 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
In 1996 Ross established Crist Orthodontics in Sioux Falls and through the years expanded in to multiple facilities including an office in Yankton.
Surviving are his wife, Lisa Crist of Sioux Falls, two sons, Jace (Whitney) Crist and their children Maylin and Brockdan of Bennington, NE and Austin (Sarah) Crist and their children Teegan and Hannah of Sioux Falls. Also surviving are four brothers, Ray (Pat) Crist in Colorado, Paul (Chris) Crist in Ohio, Bruce (Sue) Crist in Georgia and Mark (Trish) Crist in Nebraska along with a sister Sally (Dave) Seier in Colorado.
Preceding Ross in death were his parents.
Because of Covid-19 family and friends are requested to wear masks while attending the visitation and service.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Monday, July 20th at the Church of St. Michael in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be at the church on Sunday from 1-3 pm with a Scripture Service at 3 pm.
Mr. Crist's Funeral Mass on Monday, July 20, will be live-streamed using Zoom. Please see the detail below to log on to watch simultaneously as the Mass takes place.
Heritage Funeral Home is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Ross Crist Funeral
Time: Jul 20, 2020 10:30 AM Central Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meetinghttps://zoom.us/j/98406789414
Meeting ID: 984 0678 9414
Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com