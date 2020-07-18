1/1
Ross Lee Crist
1955 - 2020
Ross Lee Crist, 64, passed away July 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

In 1996 Ross established Crist Orthodontics in Sioux Falls and through the years expanded in to multiple facilities including an office in Yankton.

Surviving are his wife, Lisa Crist of Sioux Falls, two sons, Jace (Whitney) Crist and their children Maylin and Brockdan of Bennington, NE and Austin (Sarah) Crist and their children Teegan and Hannah of Sioux Falls. Also surviving are four brothers, Ray (Pat) Crist in Colorado, Paul (Chris) Crist in Ohio, Bruce (Sue) Crist in Georgia and Mark (Trish) Crist in Nebraska along with a sister Sally (Dave) Seier in Colorado.

Preceding Ross in death were his parents.

Because of Covid-19 family and friends are requested to wear masks while attending the visitation and service.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Monday, July 20th at the Church of St. Michael in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be at the church on Sunday from 1-3 pm with a Scripture Service at 3 pm.

Mr. Crist's Funeral Mass on Monday, July 20, will be live-streamed using Zoom. Please see the detail below to log on to watch simultaneously as the Mass takes place.

Heritage Funeral Home is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.



Topic: Ross Crist Funeral

Time: Jul 20, 2020 10:30 AM Central Time (US and Canada)



Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/98406789414



Meeting ID: 984 0678 9414



Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com

Published in KELOLAND on Jul. 18, 2020.
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Memories & Condolences
July 18, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jeff Feiock
July 17, 2020
So sorry to hear this. My 4 daughters have beautiful smiles because of Dr Crist and his staff. My second oldest daughter Danielle was accepted into the dental hygiene school at UNMC and I know a big part of her getting in was because of Dr Crists letter of recommendation. He was a great orthodontist and always wanted to make sure the parent and patient knew and understood the reason and process for everything! We were very blessed to have him. May he rest In Peace.❤❤
Jodi Salvatori
Friend
July 17, 2020
You will be missed. My sympathies to the Crist family.
Nichole Cauwels
July 17, 2020
Our deepest sympathy Lisa & family! Sending our love, hugs & prayers across the miles. ❤ Tiffany Paulson & family
Tiffany Paulson
Friend
July 17, 2020
Dr.Crist is such a nice human being with his smily face. He was a kind teacher.
He showed such an enthusiasm in teaching our residents at College of Dentistry at University of Nebraska Medical Center. His soul will forever remain in our hearts. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time, specially Lisa. May he rest in peace in heaven- Sheela, College of Dentistry.
Sheela Premaraj
Coworker
July 17, 2020
He was instrumental in changing our kids lives; especially with Courtneys jaw surgery. He was a fine man who cared deeply for his patients. Prayers to his family.
Nancy Wenande
July 17, 2020
Love Dr. Crist, such a wonderful person! My thoughts are with him and his family.
July 17, 2020
I am deeply saddened to hear about Rosss death. Ross definitely changed my life for the better. One of my first memories of him was when my mother and I were in his office discussing plans for what to do with my unique and messed up teeth. During that visit Dr. Christ sat beside me and explained exactly what was so challenging about my case. During his explanation I could see the fire in his eyes and the passion he put behind his work. Ross might not have known it at the time but this conversation sparked curiosity in me as to why someone would find dental work so fascinating. This immediately piqued my interest and I began to explore a career in dentistry. As I continued to explore this, I started to understand his fascination. Not only is there an incredible amount of precision and attention to detail, but there is a want and a need to help others. Every time I was in his office he was cheerful and happy and I always enjoyed our conversations and visits. Ross was a large part of my personal statement when I applied to UNMCs College of Dentistry. Earlier this year, I was ecstatic to find out I was accepted to the College of Dentistry. While I know I will face a tough few years ahead, I hope that someday I will be able to inspire someone in the same way Ross inspired me. If I am able to practice with half the passion and integrity that Ross was able to provide me I know I can changes lives for the better.
Alex Woods
Friend
July 17, 2020
I'm so so sad we just loved him. He was FANTASTIC. Excellent orthodontist and was so kind to invite us to his gathering. Your the best EVERYONE IN HEAVEN WILL LOVE YOU
Renae & Rachel Lamberty Lamberty
Friend
July 17, 2020
Lisa and family! My deepest sympathy to you all! Although it was unfortunate circumstances that our paths crossed, I am blessed to have met you both. My thoughts and prayers are with you!
Go Huskers!
Lori Dubisar, OT
Lori Dubisar
July 17, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 17, 2020
Deepest sympathies to Ross Crist family.
Sherena Kost
Acquaintance
July 17, 2020
Thinking and praying for you and and your family at this time. He was a kind man and my children always felt welcomed when visiting the orthodontist office.
Jody Jaques
July 17, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to your family. My son was born with a cleft lip & palate and was a patient of Dr. Crist. He was such a kind, talented and caring man and orthodontist. RIP Dr. Crist!!
Gena Clendening
Acquaintance
July 17, 2020
Heaven gained a wonderful soul on July 16th. Ross will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts, prayers, and sympathies go out to Lisa and family.
Robb & Amber Lindner
Friend
July 17, 2020
Dear Family : You are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time of the loss of your special loved one. He will be greatly missed by all.
Dr Janell Christiansen
July 17, 2020
Lisa, Lots of good memories, but not enough to make it any easier. You guys became like extended family when you moved to Torrington. It was hard enough when you moved back to NE, but our families did their best to stay in touch. Ross was not only a friend, but a true mentor and example of someone who would do whatever was needed to help someone out. His faith, family and friends meant the most to him. He will be dearly missed.
Hugs to you and the family
Blaine and Kimb
Kim Parrott
Friend
July 17, 2020
Ross was such a loving man with an amazing heart. He always had a way to make people smile. My heart breaks for you Lisa! Your family has been a blessing and such an important part of my life! Austin & Jace have followed in their dad's footprints and share so much of him. The memories in Torrington with your family will always be a favorite! May the love of friends and family carry you through this very difficult time. Love you! Kristi
Kristi Rodekohr
Friend
