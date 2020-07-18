I am deeply saddened to hear about Rosss death. Ross definitely changed my life for the better. One of my first memories of him was when my mother and I were in his office discussing plans for what to do with my unique and messed up teeth. During that visit Dr. Christ sat beside me and explained exactly what was so challenging about my case. During his explanation I could see the fire in his eyes and the passion he put behind his work. Ross might not have known it at the time but this conversation sparked curiosity in me as to why someone would find dental work so fascinating. This immediately piqued my interest and I began to explore a career in dentistry. As I continued to explore this, I started to understand his fascination. Not only is there an incredible amount of precision and attention to detail, but there is a want and a need to help others. Every time I was in his office he was cheerful and happy and I always enjoyed our conversations and visits. Ross was a large part of my personal statement when I applied to UNMCs College of Dentistry. Earlier this year, I was ecstatic to find out I was accepted to the College of Dentistry. While I know I will face a tough few years ahead, I hope that someday I will be able to inspire someone in the same way Ross inspired me. If I am able to practice with half the passion and integrity that Ross was able to provide me I know I can changes lives for the better.

Alex Woods

Friend