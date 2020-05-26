Roy Arthur Strehlow
1946 - 2020
Roy Arthur Strehlow, 73, of Elk Point, SD, died Saturday May 23, 2020 at a local hospital in Sioux City, from complications from COVID 19 virus.

Roy was born August 8, 1946 at Lake Andes, SD to Herbert and Sylvia (Kokesh) Strehlow. As a child, the family moved several times. Roy graduated from West high School in Denver, CO in 1964.

Roy served in the United States Army in Vietnam from September 1965 to March 1972 then served with the United States Navy from August 1972 to September 1974. Roy married Denise Chicoine on December 11, 1976 in Elk Point, SD.

Roy worked at Stone Container and Sam's Club before retiring. He enjoyed scroll sawing, fishing, reading the bible, going to casinos, eating out and regaling anyone who would listen to his ever growing stories of his life and jokes.

He is survived by his wife, Denise; a daughter, Ginny (Jay) Steffens of Sloan, IA, his sons, Jason (Leslie) Strehlow, of Sioux City, IA, James (Shalyn) Strehlow of Sioux City, IA, Bob (Julie) Strehlow, of Waukee, IA and Steven of Elk Point, SD; 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren (Kate, Sam, Brittany, Troy, Amy, Jackson, Sophie, Bodie, Caleb, Emmalyn, Eloise, Avery, Kyler, Koby, Kloey, Irelynn, Brantley, Westyn) and many nieces and nephews, his sisters, Shirley Cordell, of Watertown, SD, Diane Launsby,of Colorado Springs, CO, Yvonne Strehlow, of Sioux City, IA, Twin brother, Raymond, of Corpus Christy, TX, and Kenny of Waterbury, NE.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Sharon Strehlow; brother, Melvin Strehlow and sisters-in-law, Clarissa Burroughs, and Georgia Strehlow; and brothers-in-law, Glenn Churchill and Lavern Cordell.

Published in KELOLAND on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
MAY
29
Service
11:00 AM
