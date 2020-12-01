1/1
Ruth Arlene (Paulson) Pranger
1930 - 2020
Ruth Arlene (Paulson) Pranger, 90, a lifelong resident of Platte, SD, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Platte Care Center Avera. A private family Committal Service will be held at the Platte City Cemetery on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. A Celebration of Life is anticipated for a later date in 2021. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements.

Ruth was born on September 29, 1930 in Platte, to her parents, Johanas and Marie (Gabrielson) Paulson. She attended grade school at the Torrey Lake School and graduated from Platte High School where she met her husband, Bruce Pranger. Ruth and Bruce were married on July 23, 1951 at the Platte Christian Reformed Church where they remained faithful members their entire lives.

Following marriage, they farmed on the Pranger farm north of Platte. Ruth also worked at the local bank and taught school for a few years. They became parents to four children: Daniel, Denice, Douglas, and Doreen.

Ruth enjoyed gardening, tending to her numerous flower gardens, and planting trees. She especially enjoyed cooking and baking for the family's holiday gatherings that she enthusiastically hosted at her home. She was a member of the Platte Hospital Auxiliary, Christian Reformed Church Women's Assoc., and was always supportive of the organizations her children were involved in.

Ruth is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren:
Daniel (Mary) Pranger of Mitchell, SD. Their children: Christopher (Denver, CO) and Brittney (Elliott) Nathan (Sioux Falls, SD) – their son, Beckett.
Denice (Mike) Hockett of Newcastle, WY. Their children: Ty (Madelaine) Wood (Spearfish SD) - their sons: Scott and Carson.
Douglas Pranger of Platte, SD.
Doreen (Craig) Reiman of Spearfish, SD. Their children: Christian Cooper (Spearfish, SD) and Carly Cooper (Vermillion, SD).

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband of 64 years, Bruce (Oct. 23, 2015); son-in-law, Drew Cooper; two sisters: Aldoris Anderson and Marie Balloco; two brothers: Arlo and John Paulson; and an infant brother buried in Stavekirk, Norway.

Ruth will always be remembered for her selfless demeanor, infectious smile, green thumb, and an absolute devotion to supporting her family.

Memorials in Ruth's memory have been established for: Platte Christian Reformed Church, PO Box 386, Platte, SD 57369 and Platte Care Center Activities Dept., PO Box 200, Platte, SD 57369.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.

Published in KELOLAND from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mount Funeral Home
520 S Main St
Platte, SD 57369
(605) 337-3857
