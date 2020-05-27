Ruth Graber passed away peacefully on May 18th, at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House, after a courageous, 5-year fight with cancer.
Ruth Arlene Hoekstra was born on February 15th, 1953 during an epic snowstorm to Marinus and Esther Hoekstra, in Pipestone, MN. She was a bright, tough kid, who loved life. Her family and school photos live in infamy as a record of camera shyness, and a spunkiness.
She was the best mother on Earth. Ruth shared her life with two children. Her son, Baron Wolfgang, was born in February of 1982. Rachel Wolfgang, her daughter, was born in June of 1985. Her life revolved around her children and she is still finding ways to parent from heaven.
She was a steadfast and devoted wife. On January 19, 1991 she was happily married with Dr. Dennis Graber in Sioux Falls. She and Denny were inseparable, and she welcomed Denny's children, Becky and Nate, into her life. She and Denny lovingly made a home and grew Denny's dental practice together.
Over time, Denny and Ruth were able to travel the world with family and friends. There is album after album of travel photos that seem to go on forever. While she wasn't the biggest fan of flying and traveling long distances for long periods of time, she did it with excitement and enthusiasm at Denny's side. A side she is still at, always.
Ruth was a friend to everyone. She loved to get together with the girls for shopping, working out, and fun activities. She enjoyed gardening and yardwork for much of her life. She had a knack for fixing just about anything, giving the best cards for birthdays and holidays, and finding the perfect outfit.
Ruth was always a caretaker. Throughout her life she sought a life of service to help her family, friends and loved ones, as well as patients. She made an outstanding career in nursing over 30 years at many hospitals and clinics in Sioux Falls. Some of the best and luckiest doctors and nurses called her a friend and colleague.
The biggest joy of her life was being a grandma. Elli Shipley, 6, and Iver Shipley, 8 months, Rory Graber, 13, and Sabrina Tolrud, 9, were the light of her short life. She will always love them to the moon and back.
Ruth is, and always will be, a survivor. At the age of 32, mom had her first encounter with cancer. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in the summer of 1985, just months after having her daughter, Rachel. The power and perseverance she had during that time are the defining characteristics of her life. After chemo, surgery and radiation, she remained cancer free until her diagnosis in June of 2015. Once a survivor, always a survivor.
We know she is at home in heaven with many loved ones: her mother and father, Esther and Marinus Hoekstra, infant sister, Joann, mother-in-law, Cora Graber, nephew Kevin Hoekstra, and many other friends and relatives.
Her life made so many other's lives better.
Her legacy: Husband, Dennis Graber. Son, Baron Wolfgang. Daughter, Rachel Wolfgang. Grandchildren, Elli and Iver Shipley. Stepdaughter, Rebecca (Graber) and Brian Tolrud. Granddaughter, Sabrina Tolrud. Stepson, Nathan and Kristen Graber. Grandson, Rory Graber. Brother, Cal and Pat Hoekstra. Sister, Wilma and Don Vandeberg. Sister, Theora and Sonny Versteeg. Sister, Evelyn and Marlin Baas. Brother, Ron and Cher Hoekstra. Sister, Mary and Ken Berghorst. Many nieces and nephews, cousins, and close friends.
A memorial service will take place at a later date for friends and family to celebrate Ruth's incredible life. Please visit caringbridge.org/visit/ruthgraber for more information.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Ruth's memorial to First Presbyterian Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Please send checks with memo 'Ruth Graber Memorial' to First Presbyterian Church, 2300 S West Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Published in KELOLAND from May 27 to May 29, 2020.