Sandra ""Sandy"" Imwiehe, a resident of the Good Samaritan Society of Lennox, SD, died on April 25, 2020, at the age of 68.



Sandy was born in Cherokee, IA, on February 7, 1952, to Julian and Bonnie Schissel. She graduated from the University of South Dakota with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education and later went on to obtain her masters in Special Education and Elementary Education. Teaching was a huge part of Sandy's life. She enjoyed helping and teaching kids of all ages. After retiring, she often talked about how much she loved and missed being with her students and thought she would get back into teaching one day.



Sandy was a loving mother, wife, daughter, and sister. She was a very compassionate and supportive woman who never hesitated helping anyone. On December 29, 1973, Sandy gave birth to a son, Jason. On July 27, 1978, she married Greg Imwiehe and later welcomed two daughters to their family: Kimberly and Molly. Sandy was her children's biggest fan in anything they chose to do. Whether it was watching Jason play sports or ride his dirt bike/motorcycle; or, sitting front row center at one of Kim's plays; or, listening to Molly at one of her music concerts, she was always there. Sandy wanted to be involved as much as possible with her family and never hesitated to offer encouraging words, or lend a kind ear to listen when any of us needed it most.



Sandy was also a bit feisty and that made her so fun to be around. She had a contagious laugh and loved going on adventures with her family. From family vacations, to weekend get aways with the girls, to visiting her daughters with her husband Greg, she loved traveling and being around people. An avid food lover, she enjoyed dining out often with her husband and daughters.



Sandy had a huge heart and loved animals. It was not uncommon to see her walking her dogs on the trail in Breda; or, saying hello to the baby bunnies who made their way to her backyard each spring.



Sandy joins her son, Jason Imwiehe, father and mother, Julian and Bonnie Schissel, and her brother, John Schissel in Heaven. Sandy is survived by her husband, Gregory Imwiehe of Lennox, SD; her children, Kimberly Imwiehe of Sioux Falls, SD, and Molly Imwiehe (Josh Faber) of Hartford, SD; her granddaughter, Ellie Faber of Hartford, SD; and her sisters, Mitzi (Phil) Kirwan, Julie Fahrenbruch, and Lynne (Bruce) Rogge.



Mom loved all animals, especially dogs. The family is asking in lieu of flowers, that donations can be made to any local shelter or humane society in her honor. A private burial will be held in Breda, IA. The family is especially thankful to the doctors and specialists at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, the staff at Good Samaritan Society of Lennox, and Compassionate Care Hospice.

