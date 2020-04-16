|
Scott A. Johnson, 51, of Hayti, SD, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home. Due to health concerns, private family services will be held. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Geise Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Scott Alan Johnson was born on April 6, 1968 at Watertown SD, to Jim and Suzanne (Antijunti) Johnson, the third of four children. Scott was a member of the Hayti Lutheran Church having been baptized and confirmed there. Scott grew up in Hayti, SD, and continued to live in the Hayti area after graduating from Hamlin High School in 1986. Scott had many talents which gave him the chance to explore many different job opportunities starting with his first job at Eric's Repair.
Scott is survived by his daughter, Jenna Lane Johnson and grandson, Soren Lane Popkes, both of Spearfish, SD; his parents Jim and Suzanne Johnson, of Hayti, SD; his two sisters, Tawnya Rae (Rick) Crocker, of Watertown, SD and Sue Lynn (Allen) Straight, Sioux Falls, SD; two brothers, Todd E Johnson, of Clear Lake, IA and Scott (Mary) Zwieg Indio, CA; his nephews, Jason Crocker (Jamie), Derek Crocker (Abby), Ryan Crocker, Ace Jess, Josh (Amy) Johnson, Zach Zwieg and Zane Zwieg; two neices Jetté Jess (Mike) and Courtney Zwieg; great nephews, Alex and Zach Johnson; great niece, Katie Johnson; "Birdie" Scott's Buddy – a beautiful blue, gold, and white Macaw, a VERY LONESOME BIRD; very special friends: Cameron Popkes, Spearfish SD; Kelley Stuart, Hayti, SD; Gene and Myrna Malloy, Arlington, TX; Becky Santee, Clear Lake, Iowa; Dennis Johnson, Eric Renmoe, Hayti, SD; Linda Olson and Amanda Athey, Watertown, SD.
Preceded in Death by his Grandparents; Alfred Antijunti, Eldon and Dorothy Johnson, Pearl Antijunti; his Uncles and Aunts, Don and Donna Stee, Pat and Joan Gilligan and Bruce Antijunti.
