Scott Heinbaugh, 60, of Belle Fourche, SD died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Rolling Hills Healthcare in Belle Fourche.
Scott was born on November 22, 1959 and became the son of David and Orlene Heinbaugh. He grew up on the sheep ranch north of Belle Fourche, attended country school thru 7th grade and graduated from Belle Fourche High School in 1978. After graduation he attended Western Dakota Technical School and started a 33year career working for Haliburton Bentonite Corp. (HBC) in Colony, WY. Health issues lead to his retirement.
Scott's biggest hobby was cars. He loved to stroll the car lots and was always looking for that special vehicle. He enjoyed his week-end drives with his soul mate Jane.
Survivors include his sister, Kathy (Tim) Glines and their children and grandchildren, Buffalo, SD; Special friend, Jane Christofferson, Spearfish and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
There to greet him as he entered God's Kingdom were his parents and many family members and friends.
Private family graveside services will be held at a later date at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
Special thanks are extended to Kelly Jo and Jane for always being there for him and to all of the staff at Rolling Hills Healthcare for the love, care and friendship that they gave him during his stay. You are all truly God's angels and made his ending days special.
An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com
Published in KELOLAND on Jun. 19, 2020.