|
|
On Sunday April 5th, 2020, Scott Uhl entered into his final rest with our loving father.
Scott was born June 10, 1968 in Sioux City, IA. Scott worked as a skilled welder throughout his life and had an artistic passion for making things with his hands for others. Scott will be remembered for his giving spirit and kind heart.
Scott is survived by his mother and father, Sharon and Ed Uhl, his sister Trisha Kutz, his children Keerstyn Uhl and Bryan Uhl, grandchildren Mikah, Zayne, Weslynn and Ava, two nephews, a niece and several cousins.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 16, 2020