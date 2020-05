Or Copy this URL to Share

Parkston – Sean Sloan, 18, went to his heavenly home Friday, May 8 at his home in Mitchell. There will be a visitation Wednesday, May 13 from 3 to 6 pm at Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we will be limiting the number of people into the visitation to 10 at a time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store