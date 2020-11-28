Shari L. Beigl, age 65 of Belle Fourche, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home.



A celebration of her life will take place 5 to 7pm Friday, December 4th, 2020 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will take place at a later date in .



Shari is survived by her husband, John of Belle Fourche; son, Christopher (Heather) Vogle of El Paso TX; step-son, John Paul (Beth) Beigl II of Sugar Grove OH; step-daughter, Julie (Nick) Folan of Belle Brook OH; 6 grandchildren, Samantha, Katie, John Paul III, Paige, Kaitlin, Sophie; 2 great grandchildren, Camden, Parker; brother, Todd (Lori) Colby of Mankato MN; sister, Penny Gilmour of Rapid City; step-mother, Sheryl (John) Colby-Overbeck of Fessenden ND.

