1/1
Shari L. Beigl
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shari's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shari L. Beigl, age 65 of Belle Fourche, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home.

A celebration of her life will take place 5 to 7pm Friday, December 4th, 2020 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will take place at a later date in .

Shari is survived by her husband, John of Belle Fourche; son, Christopher (Heather) Vogle of El Paso TX; step-son, John Paul (Beth) Beigl II of Sugar Grove OH; step-daughter, Julie (Nick) Folan of Belle Brook OH; 6 grandchildren, Samantha, Katie, John Paul III, Paige, Kaitlin, Sophie; 2 great grandchildren, Camden, Parker; brother, Todd (Lori) Colby of Mankato MN; sister, Penny Gilmour of Rapid City; step-mother, Sheryl (John) Colby-Overbeck of Fessenden ND.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
Send Flowers
Inurnment
Black Hills National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
715 National Street
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
(605) 892-3320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved