Sherman Percy Koopal
1939 - 2020
Sherman Percy Koopal, 80, of Platte, SD passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home with his family. Memorial Services are 6:00 P.M. Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the First Reformed Church in Platte. Social distancing will be practiced. A Committal Service with Military Honors will be at a later date at Platte City Cemetery. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. The service will also be live-streamed.

Sherman Percy Koopal was born on October 24, 1939 to Martin and Elizabeth (Keegel) Koopal near Platte Creek in rural Platte, SD. He went on to serve his country in the United States Army from March of 1957 to December of 1958 during the Korean War. In July of 1957 he was united in marriage to Vonnie Hubers in Washington.

Farming was more than a job for Sherman, it was his lifelong passion. He loved the hard work and challenges that tested his abilities. Sherm could usually find a way to make something work if you didn't mind how it looked! He also started a successful dairy farm and made sure his children were properly trained in the art of milking a cow. Sherman received the Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year Award, was a member of the National Farmers Organization, the Associated Milk Producers Board and the First Reformed Church in Platte.

Tinkering with things was one of Sherm's favorite pastimes. He took pride in fixing up and selling machinery, especially antique tractors. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was always ready for a good game of cards, like pinochle, gin or pitch. Sherm had many friends through his life that he cherished. He loved his family and his beloved dog, Molly. She held a very special place in his heart.

Grateful for having shared in Sherm's life, his four children: Vonda (Kenny) Schulte of Geddes, SD, Tammie (Scott) Mayer of Mount Vernon, SD, Todd (Vicki) Koopal of Geddes, SD and Lisa (Mark) VanDusseldorp of Platte, SD; nine grandchildren: Emilee, Aaron and Ashlee Schulte, Chase Mayer, Beau and Brady Koopal, Houston and Hunter Johnson and Paisley VanDusseldorp; thirteen great grandchildren; a sister, Kathleen Menning of Corsica, SD; along with many nieces and nephews.


Sherman was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Elizabeth Koopal; two brothers: Robert and Cecil Koopal; and a brother-in-law, Don Menning.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.

Published in KELOLAND from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
